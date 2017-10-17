Ray Barrett Recommits to Chair Board of SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Former Biomedical Systems Chairman Cites Science, Increased Sales Behind Products

Ray Barrett, former chairman of Biomedical Systems, has again committed to the role of chairman of SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories and its premier line of oral rinses, toothpaste and mints that provide 24 hours of fresh, clean breath.

Having recently sold St. Louis-based Biomedical Systems to Philadelphia-based technology firm ERT, Barrett, known as an “entrepreneur’s entrepreneur,” will have even more time to devote to board related duties at SmartMouth, and brings valued leadership earned through success in the medical, healthcare and consumer products markets. Barrett developed Biomedical Systems into a global organization that minimizes the risk and uncertainty of clinical trials. Prior to that, he founded Landshire Food Systems, a manufacturer and distributor of packaged goods, which he sold to Southland Corporation, the parent company of 7-Eleven, in 1977.

“In my career I’m always watching for innovation,” Barrett says. “With SmartMouth, what I find so compelling and innovative is the science behind it – it’s truly different from other products on the market. There are many mouthwashes out there, but few address sulfur gas, which is the real cause of bad breath, and only SmartMouth has this patented zinc ion technology to eliminate and block sulfur gas for 24 hours. Providing fresh, clean breath all day long is a true innovation, and consumers nationwide have noticed. SmartMouth is now the fastest growing mouthwash in the oral care segment.”

The science that originally drew Barrett to the company is SmartMouth’s patented two-liquid formula. When mixed together, the solutions activate zinc ions that prevent germs in the mouth from producing volatile sulfur compounds, or VSCs, for 12 hours. VSCs, also known as sulfur gas, create the odor that is perceived as bad breath. Used in the morning and at night, SmartMouth blocks sulfur gas and provides fresh, clean breath for a full 24 hours.

“From Landshire to Biomedical Systems, Ray has a proven track record of success,” says Andrew Burch, CEO of SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories. “Whatever he touches turns to gold. We’re excited that he believes in our products, and we’re very fortunate to have his mind in our business.”

The SmartMouth Oral Health brand features activated oral rinses in three formulas: Original, Dry Mouth and Clinical DDS, as well as toothpaste and dry mouth mints. Their products are available at Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Dierbergs, Schnucks, Albertsons and at most pharmacies and supercenters nationwide.

About SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories



SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories manufactures and markets SmartMouth branded mouthwash, toothpaste and mints through national retailers and online. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, SmartMouth has been working to end bad breath forever since 1993.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/SmartMouthChairman/10/prweb14787218.htm