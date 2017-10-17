Registration Now Open: HighRadius to Host Credit and A/R Fortune 1000 Leaders at Roaring Radiance 2018 in Houston

Register for the 5th Annual Credit and Accounts Receivable Innovation Conference set for February 19-21 at the Woodlands Resort and Conference Center

HighRadius Corporation has officially opened registration for Radiance 2018, the 5th Annual Credit and Accounts Receivable Innovation Conference hosted at the Woodlands Resort and Conference Center in Houston, Texas from February 19-21, 2018. Hundreds of professionals, including representatives from many Fortune 1000 companies, will come together for three days of technology, networking and best practices. Attendees will leverage insights and recommendations for immediate improvement in operations and efficiency in the CPG, Apparel, Food and Food Services, Industrial and Chemical Manufacturing, Energy, Wholesale/Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Hi-tech, Services and Transportation and Logistics industries.

The three-day, all-inclusive event features speaking sessions from leading credit, A/R and payments industry practitioners and thought leaders, including the adidas Group, Reckitt Benckiser, Danone North America, Bose, SYSCO, EBSCO, Huntsman and Mercury Marine. To kick-off the event on February 19, HighRadius will host in-depth training sessions covering step-by-step instructions and best practices to unlock new efficiencies and productivity gains. Attendees could also partake in Industry-focused user groups that will help prepare A/R teams for a successful future with peer-interactions and insights.

Registration is open to current and prospective customers, and is not limited to existing HighRadius product users, as the educational and informational sessions will cover aspects of the entire credit-to-cash process and will be aimed at providing valuable insights and tangible, actionable steps that will provide tremendous advantages for any credit and A/R teams. Beyond the featured speaking sessions, interactive A/R automation stations across the credit-to-cash cycle will be set up for attendees to view Artificial Intelligence and machine learning in action. These onsite Innovation Stations will include a sandbox environment in which HighRadius product teams will have live system demonstrations and customers could provide data to witness how the system would operate on a day-to-day basis. Attendees will also be able to log-in and play with products of interest.

Immediate Impact Workshops will guide participants through specific process improvements and software tweaks that unlock efficiencies. With a Roaring Twenties theme, the conference will also strive to be an upbeat, fun event that is not a typical run-of-the-mill conference.

Attendees will also be provided the opportunity to employ a disruptive approach to networking and join peers looking to exchange lessons learned and best practices that provide immediate improvement in operations and efficiency. Credit and A/R personnel who are unable to attend in person will be able to subscribe to a live-stream of the event. More details to follow as the event approaches.

Previous attendees and presenters have high praise for the event. Said the Director of Treasury at an international agri-food company: “We had a great time and learned so much. We look forward to a long-term relationship with HRC.” A Senior Manager of Credit and Collections of a global manufacturer of medical equipment had to say: “Thank you so much for your great hospitality in the sessions. …The entire team is remarkable with the work that you do. I really enjoyed the presentations and the reporting demo was one of the highlights.” The Accounts Receivable Manager at a multi-national pharmaceutical company said this of the event: “The hospitality of HighRadius was phenomenal and I am so glad I was able to attend. I have already told my CFO about all of the wonderful things that I learned about HRC Cash Application and Collections.” Others said, “Conference has been extremely insightful…,” “What a fantastic conference this was,” and “We learned an incredible amount from the different sessions and several meetings we were able to have.”

Said Sashi Narahari, CEO of HighRadius of the event: “Our fifth year is on pace to be our best year ever, as more credit and A/R leaders realize the value Radiance provides and look to share with others. We feel confident that attendees will leave enlightened about how the latest technology is transforming the credit and A/R workplace. At HighRadius, we believe in being at the forefront of disruption, leveraging and pushing the boundaries of technology such as Artificial Intelligence to better serve our customers. We understand the importance of innovation, and we delight in providing the value of concrete steps to improve operational efficiencies and reducing costs across credit, A/R, and payments operations. As the only vendor that provides Artificial Intelligence-enhanced, integrated end-to-end solutions for credit-to-cash, we are uniquely positioned to provide a great event for those in the credit and A/R communities.”

Credit and accounts receivable professionals do not want to miss gathering at this annual event with other finance practitioners, where opportunities to learn and network abound. Partners will enjoy exclusive opportunities to network with strategic organizations throughout the conference.

