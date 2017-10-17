Rigaku Innovative Technologies Presents Latest Innovations at 2017 SPIE Optifab Exhibition

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Rigaku Innovative Technologies (RIT) a leading global supplier of multilayer optics and coatings for EUV lithography (EUVL), elemental and material analysis, atomic structure of a crystal or macromolecule and imaging optics, is pleased to announce its attendance at the 2017 SPIE Optifab Exhibition in Rochester, New York.

Optifab is organized jointly by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, and The American Precision Optics Manufacturers Association (APOMA). It is the largest optical manufacturing conference and exhibition held in the United States. With a unique technical focus on classical and advanced optical manufacturing technologies, Optifab offers conference attendees an opportunity to interact with global experts in the field of optical fabrication.

The event takes place at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, Monday through Thursday October 16 – 19, 2017. RIT is representing thin-film coated products, single and advanced multilayer coating processes at booth #905.

RIT is the components division of Rigaku Corporation, and is a global supplier of high-performance multilayer optics used in commercial and academic institutions and government research facilities. RIT manufactures the most widely used brand of multilayers and X-ray source systems in the world for hard and soft X-ray analysis of liquid, powder or solid samples.

As the leading ultra-precise thin film coatings partner for optics and photonics, RIT has experience in developing a wide variety of thin-film coated products and coating processes, customized for numerous applications. RIT is positioned to solve the most difficult coatings challenges with state-of-the-art coating capabilities, from advanced R&D to High Volume Production.

RIT is at the forefront of multilayer optic technology for EUV lithography. Formerly Osmic Inc., RIT was the first commercial supplier of multilayer optics for X-ray sciences. Since 1993, RIT has been a global leader in the development and supply of EUV optics, thus shaping the vision of EUVL for high-volume manufacturing. With hundreds of major innovations to its credit, Rigaku and its subsidiary companies are world leaders in the fields of small molecule and protein crystallography, X-ray spectrometry and diffraction, X-ray optics, as well as semiconductor metrology. Rigaku employs over 1,400 people globally and its products are in use in more than 90 countries – supporting research, development, production control and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial community.

For additional information about RIT and its EUV related products, please visit:

http://www.rigaku.com/products/optics/euv

http://www.rigakuoptics.com





