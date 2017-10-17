Roam Artisan Burgers Announces Two New Locations in the San Francisco Bay Area

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Fine casual burger establishment to expand its footprint this year with new restaurants in San Mateo and Oakland, serving great-tasting, sustainably sourced food in a welcoming, eco-conscious environment.

Roam Artisan Burgers, a collection of fine casual dining destinations, announces two new locations in California: downtown San Mateo and uptown Oakland. The downtown San Mateo restaurant at 246 South B Street will open in November 2017, while the other location, at 1951 Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, is slated to open by the end of the year. The newly built restaurants will offer delicious burgers, sides, shakes and sodas crafted from fresh, quality ingredients that have been carefully sourced from a select group of purveyors. Launching at the downtown San Mateo location is a new Roam menu item: a salmon burger, made with wild coho salmon. The new restaurants join two other locations in San Francisco and one in Lafayette, Calif.

Roam was founded in 2010 on the desire to serve great-tasting, nutrient-rich food at reasonable prices. Founders Joshua Spiegelman and Lynn Gorfinkle are entrepreneurs with a passion for wonderful food and sustainability. Their mission in creating Roam is to enhance people’s lives through better eating. Spiegelman and Gorfinkle are helping to pioneer the new and growing segment of better-for-you fast-casual dining establishments.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Spiegelman. “For more than seven years, Roam has provided a casual, fun place where guests can enjoy a quick, affordable meal, solo or with family and friends, and we look forward to continuing that tradition at our new locations.”

“In addition to offering a great dining experience to our guests, we remain committed to our focus on health, nutrition and sustainability,” added Gorfinkle. “Each new Roam represents an opportunity to share our message about the importance of healthy eating and our ‘pasture to plate’ philosophy.”

Roam is committed to utilizing sustainable meats and produce, as well as other high-quality ingredients in its menu. Guests can choose a burger from an all-star lineup of premium proteins, including pasture-raised, 100 percent grass-fed beef, free-range turkey, all-natural bison or a house-made organic veggie burger made with quinoa, black beans and beets. Customers may also opt for a lettuce wrap, whole grain bun, gluten free bun, or to top one of Roam’s Farmer’s Market Salads or seasonal veggie options with a trio of patties of their choice.

A match made in burger heaven, Roam’s selection of hand-blended Straus Family Creamery shakes made with organic ice cream are available in flavors that include Stumptown Coffee, Mint Chip, Salted Caramel and Pumpkin Pie, the current seasonal favorite. Rounding out the classic meal of burgers, shakes and fries, the Fry-Fecta is a blend of the three fry varieties available on the menu, which include skin-on russet potatoes, sweet potato fries and Roam’s signature zucchini onion haystack. All may be topped with one of three custom seasonings: truffle Parmesan, made with real black truffles and Parmigiano-Reggiano; chipotle maple and a rotating seasoning.

Roam’s beverage program includes house-made, fruit and agave-sweetened sodas, kombucha on tap as well as a carefully curated wine selection. Paralleling Roam’s “pasture to plate” philosophy, wines on tap are selected from local vintners and enable Roam to deliver wine from barrel to glass through a stainless steel keg system. For the beer fans, Roam offers local craft brews on tap and a selection of bottled beers.

Conscious of the environment, the Roam team consulted with PG&E’s Food Service Technology Center (FSTC) on kitchen build outs at each of its restaurants, including the two new locations. Committed to promoting energy efficiency in commercial kitchens, the FSTC advised Roam on purchasing thermo-energy efficient appliances. The restaurants are built with power-conscious LED lighting, environmentally-sound fixtures and equipment and reclaimed wood. Roam is focused on composting, and recycling, including ingredient-related reuse which allows the restaurant’s fry oil to be transformed into bio-fuel.

Designing Roam’s interiors has been a collaborative effort between the Roam team and Arcanum Architecture, a San Francisco-based architecture and design firm. Each space, which incorporates outdoor elements, was built to create a rustic, natural farmhouse vibe that reflects the values of the company’s partners and purveyors. A cedar communal table that seats 18 people anchors the dining room, which features a mix of stainless steel, red accent stools and banquette seating. Reflecting the philosophy that artisanal food producers are the life force of the ingredient-driven menu, Roam has also featured chandeliers fashioned from Straus Family Creamery milk bottles.

