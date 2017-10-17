Sales Xceleration Welcomes Six New Outsourced VP of Sales Advisors

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Sales Xceleration welcomes six new sales leaders to expand its national footprint, and bring actionable VP of Sales expertise to more SMB businesses.

Sales Xceleration, the pioneer in outsourced sales leadership and owner of the Outsourced VP of Sales© service, announces six new VP of Sales Advisors, and expansion of its nationwide footprint in furtherance of breaking its clients’ all-time sales records.

By utilizing proven methodologies and a collective 1,000+ years of sales leadership experience, Sales Xceleration and its Advisors serve small to medium-size enterprises whose business owners and CEOs struggle to fulfill their aspirations, due to continuous challenges with sales stagnation or overall decline. Advisors often start by helping businesses to better understand sales infrastructure issues through the online Sales Agility Assessment®, and can provide the leadership, vision and skills afforded to Fortune 500 companies, at a fraction of the cost.

Expanding the company’s national footprint allows Sales Xceleration to serve a broader base of business owners in each of these markets. The newly announced Advisors and the expanded geographies are:



Lee Brumbaugh – Houston, TX

Chris Cocca – New Market, MD

Kelly Crandall – Clearwater, FL

Tom Gardner – Greater Seattle Area

Bob Owen – Greater Seattle Area

Scott Tollefson – Jacksonville, FL

“As a team of sales builders, we roll up our sleeves alongside business owners to generate maximum revenue. We’re excited to welcome six new Advisors to further this mission within their regions,” said Mark Thacker, President of Sales Xceleration.

Visit our online map to find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your area.

About Sales Xceleration



Sales Xceleration Inc. provides turnkey selling solutions to small businesses and mid-sized corporations that want to launch or expand their sales operations. We use over 1,000 collective years of executive sales leadership experience to help your organization meet and exceed its vision and goals. Sales Xceleration consistently delivers sustainable sales performance improvement to our clients through the creation of sales strategy, process and execution.

For additional information, please visit http://www.salesxceleration.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14808751.htm