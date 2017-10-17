Satellite Transponder Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2025

With growing number of network connections across the globe, broadband connectivity has become essential technology to support emerging next-generation technologies such as Internet of things and smart infrastructure.

New York, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/16/2017 — Satellite Transponder Market: Introduction

With growing number of network connections across the globe, broadband connectivity has become essential technology to support emerging next-generation technologies such as Internet of things and smart infrastructure. A transponder is mainly used to forms communication channel among transmitter and receiver, as the signals transmitted from earth to the satellites are at very low power level due to the large distance. These transponders are provided on lease basis to various industries with operations are based upon the satellite transmission such as telecom, media & broadcasting, and government, and defence, among others. They are available in C-band, Ku-band, Ka-band, X-band, and others bandwidths, wherein C-band, and Ku-band is the most popular bandwidths. Several telecommunication service provider globally are investing in more number of transponders in order to provide broadband facility to remote areas across the globe.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/13429

Satellite Transponder Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as the rising number of video broadcasting subscribers, advancement in the channel quality and evolution of high definition channels and UHDTVs are thereby driving the market for satellite transponder. In addition to this, increase in high data applications, as well as demand for corporate enterprise networks is expected to further accelerated demand for satellite transponder during the forecast period. On the other hand, , as well as complexity in installation and high capital investment, growth of fibre optics & cable transmissions and failures in satellite launches may act as a restraint for the satellite transponder market.

Satellite Transponder Market: Segmentation

Satellite transponder market can be segmented on the basis of bandwidth, component, services, application, and regions. On the basis of bandwidth, the market can be segmented into C-band, Ku-band, Ka-band, X-band, and others. The satellite transponder market by component can be segments low noise amplifier (LNA), block down converter (BDC), power amplifier and others. Whereas the services segment in the satellite transponder market may include media & broadcasting and data & telecoms. Application segment in the satellite transponder market may include commercial, government, R&D, navigation, remote sensing and others. Regionally, satellite transponder market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Satellite Transponder Market: Regional Outlook

Satellite transponder market is dominated by the North America, and Western Europe region. North America has a wide presence of key satellite transponder providers, as well as due to extensive necessity for secure and reliable satellite-based communication is contributing to the dominance of the region. However, major growth will be witnessed in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to witness a significant growth in the satellite transponder market due to rise in demand for direct-to-home (DTH) satellite TV. Asia Pacific Excl. Japan as well as Japan region is expected to see a significant growth rate in the satellite transponder market.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13429

Satellite Transponder Market: Competition Landscape

Among the key players involved in satellite transponder market, companies such a SES S.A, Intelsat S.A., and Eutelsat Communications S.A., are focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the Satellite Transponder market. For instance, in August 2016, Intelsat S.A. launched IS-36 with Ku-band bandwidth to enhance the company's direct-to-home platform services in Africa and the Indian Ocean regions.

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/satellite-transponder-market-to-significant-growth-foreseen-by-2025-878176.htm