Scott Snyder Named President and COO of Adcomm

Role expands to include company strategy, personnel and financial performance

Adcomm, a leader in outsourced customer experiences based in Mary Esther, Fla., today announced that Scott Snyder, currently Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of President and COO effective immediately. Jeff Davis, founder and Chief Executive Officer, will continue in his role as the company’s CEO. Given Adcomm’s continued growth, Snyder's role expansion is designed to further strengthen and broaden the top management structure, which oversees the company’s team of 900 employees and more than 1,500 supporting contract relationships.

“It is with great pleasure that we recognize Scott’s strong leadership, industry expertise and performance capabilities at this important time in the life of our company,” said Davis. “Scott has thoroughly earned this position – he has the respect of his customers, his peers, and has proven himself exceptionally capable in leading the company through its next chapter of growth, now and into the future.”

In his new role, Snyder will assume responsibility for integrating the company’s strategic plan with the operational plan. Davis will continue to provide strategic counsel as part of the Adcomm executive team.

“I am honored to assume the role of President and COO of Adcomm,” said Snyder. “Our goal with each of our valued clients is to become a seamless extension of their operations, a focused driver of growth and revenue, and a trusted builder of mission-critical customer relationships,” said Snyder. “I look forward to continuing to work with our team to provide the world-class services our partners, clients and customers deserve.”

Adcomm serves leaders and partners in solar, home security, home automation, home improvement, fiber, broadband, internet, as well as cable television. Adcomm is also one of the world’s largest resellers and installers of DirectTV and Satellite Internet from Exede.

Since joining Adcomm as Chief Operating Officer in 2014, Snyder has been a driving force in establishing accountability and visibility into the company’s core functions – the call center, field operations, and inventory & accounting. From call center KPI’s, to the introduction of software automation to drive efficiency, to realignment of financial reporting for granular financial management, Snyder has organized the operational aspects of the company to support further growth.

Scott brings more than two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry to his new role. Prior to joining Adcomm, he served as Chief Marketing Officer of Trident Marketing, Account Manager at Perfect10, and Managing Partner at Anything Wireless. His background in the telecommunications industry paired with his experience in business management position him to lead for the opportunities ahead. For more information about the Adcomm leadership team, please visit: http://adcomm.com/leadership.

Established in 1992, Adcomm is an industry leader in providing installation fulfillment, sales, customer support and call center services for a range of clients in dozens of industries, including satellite entertainment and home security and automation. With more than 1,500 network technicians and 750 call center representatives available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Adcomm is one of the largest installation and service companies in the industry. The company has been recognized as one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing privately-held U.S. companies for the last five years.



