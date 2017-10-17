Shelf life is a Simple Question with a Complex Answer

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Shelf life is a rather broad term that can mean different things to different companies and/or people. There are published tables that list the recommended shelf life for various polymers.

Published Tables Are Only a Guide



These tables are only a guide for the following reasons here is why: The Shelf life of a particular polymer is highly dependent on the actual compound and the physical properties expected from that compound after X number of years. The environmental condition under which the specific compound is stored affects shelf life.

Storage Conditions



Some of these storage conditions are: temperature, humidity, source of light if any, oxygen and ozone exposure, deformation, contact with foreign materials during storage such as liquids, semi-solid materials, metal, and non-metal materials.

Important To Remember: Do Not Confuse Shelf Life with Service Life



Further, it is important to remember that shelf life relates only to the functional use of the compound (before fabrication) over time when properly stored. It does not relate to how the material may or may not perform in any specific application. With the above in mind, it is important not to confuse Shelf Life with Service Life. Shelf Life relates to storage only. It is separate and distinct from Service Life.

Shelf Life



The Shelf Life of both our cellular and solid rubber & plastic materials has been studied over the past 20+ years. The following is a guide as to the Shelf Life of Monmouth’s products.



1. When not exposed to the negative storage variables listed above; the Shelf Life of Monmouth’s products are a minimum of at least one year.



2. The Durafoam™ DK series, specifically DK1111, DK2121, DK3131, DK4141, and DK5151 have been stored at room temperature, out of direct light, for 15+ years with no visible degradation.



3. Physical property testing for density, compression deflection and color change show no statistically significant change as it relates to these 15 year old retains.



4. Further information and clarification as it relates to Shelf Life requires a detailed requirement in writing as to all the test parameters required so that we can give a more specific answer to your shelf life concerns.

For more information on The Shelf Life of Rubber please contact John Bonforte, Sr., at 732-229-3444 Extension 12 or email: johnsr(at)monmouthrubber(dot)com.

