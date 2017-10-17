Shower/Tub Foot Cleaning Device Invented (VIG-270)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is submitting this client’s idea, Clean-Ur-Feet, in the hopes of a good faith review.

An inventor from Norfolk, Va., has developed the patent-pending CLEAN-UR-FEET, a device that is used to clean, scrub and exfoliate the feet while showering.

"I had difficulty cleaning my feet in the shower without the risk of slipping and falling. I developed my invention as a solution to this problem," said the inventor. The CLEAN-UR-FEET provides a simplified means of scrubbing feet without bending or straining. This handy device provides individuals with a hands-free method of scrubbing and cleansing the feet by removing dead skin cells and calluses. In turn, it keeps the feet smooth, comfortable, attractive and healthy. This is ideal for individuals who have limited movement. Individuals will no longer have to use a handled brush or loofah to clean their feet. This device also improves circulation. It is producible in a wide range of colors and various textures.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-VIG-270, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

