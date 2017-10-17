SiteSeer Technologies Named Strategic Partner of TCN Worldwide 2017 Fall Conference

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

SiteSeer Technologies, the Boise-based creator of analytics software, SiteSeer Professional, is a strategic partner and sponsor of the TCN Worldwide 2017 Fall Conference in Santa Monica, California, October 23-24, 2017.

SiteSeer Technologies, the Boise-based creator of analytics software, SiteSeer Professional, is a strategic partner and sponsor of the TCN Worldwide 2017 Fall Conference in Santa Monica, California, October 23-24, 2017. TCN Worldwide is a consortium of leading independent commercial real estate firms, with commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide. The organization is one of the largest service providers in the industry, consisting of more than 5,000 commercial real estate professionals in 160+ offices across 24 countries.

SiteSeer Professional will present to attendees of the conference on best practices in site selection and the powerful functionality behind SiteSeer and its real estate analytics tool, Void Analysis Pro. As TCN Worldwide’s exclusive site selection software partner, SiteSeer will work with the organization throughout the year to understand the needs of brokers from a market intelligence standpoint in order to continue to deliver high-quality software solutions to TCN Worldwide members and all SiteSeer broker and developer clients.

Sam Lowder, vice president of business development for SiteSeer, says that the firm is excited to make SiteSeer available to TCN Worldwide member firms and their agents at a special member-only price. “This partnership is a win-win for TCN Worldwide and SiteSeer,” Lowder says. “Brokers and developers who use SiteSeer’s suite of tools are able to do their jobs more effectively. They gain deeper insight into the markets they serve and are better equipped to help their clients and prospective tenants make smart site selection decisions. We’re excited to work with TCN Worldwide and its members and help them augment their own research with the power of SiteSeer.”

SiteSeer with Void Analysis helps users identify retail gaps in a trade area, score tenants against specific demographic and lifestyle segmentation requirements, compare site requirements to potential tenant prospects, and find ideal tenants for their shopping centers. Users can also create detailed, customized retail recruitment packages for the businesses they approach during a real estate development project, helping their sites stand out.

“We are proud to have SiteSeer as a strategic partner and sponsor of this year’s Fall Conference and excited to educate our members about SiteSeer’s software offerings, which help retailers, communities, franchises, and other chains make data-driven site selection decisions and provide brokers, real estate developers, and shopping center owners a robust tool to analyze trade area supply and demand, identify best-fit tenants, and create detailed retail recruitment packages,” says Ross Ford, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide. “From finding potential tenants for shopping centers to identifying expansion opportunities that meet the needs of TCN member clients, SiteSeer’s on-demand analytics platform is a valuable resource for our member firms and their agents.”

To learn more about SiteSeer and its Void Analysis Professional Real Estate Expansion Pack, visit http://www.siteseer.com/solutions/#Arealestate.

To learn more about TCN Worldwide, visit http://www.tcnworldwide.com.

ABOUT SITESEER TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides a suite of software, professional services, consulting and support for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven location decisions through mapping, demographics, custom reporting, analytics, and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes customer intelligence software, a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro), and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at http://www.siteseer.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14810830.htm