STC Publishes New Global Podcast Series: ‘Ideas Start Here’

Now on iTunes, 'Ideas Start Here' is a new podcast channel that will serve as a welcome ally in the fight against vaccine-preventable disease and healthcare innovation.

Each month the Ideas Start Here podcast series will feature an audio version of STC’s Immunization Intelligence News in addition to bonus episodes that will highlight Immunization Ambassadors and health care professionals just to name a few.

“STC has grown their Immunization Intelligence News following significantly over the past year and we want to give busy readers another option for consuming the content. Also, we have so many good public health stories to tell that will have a lot more impact when the voices are heard” says CEO Mike Popovich. “Ideas start here at STC and there is no other podcast out there like this so we think it’s a great addition to our strategy and will be exciting for the podcast community”

The host of Ideas Start Here, Jack Mangan got his Podcast start in 2005 with the ridiculous-yet-popular “Duel of the Fates” series but is best-known for “Jack Mangan’s Deadpan Podcast” (2006-2015) – – which has drawn listeners from all over the world to yearly in-person Meetups since 2011. Jack is a featured guest speaker at the upcoming “Podcasting For Dummies” event in Pheonix, Arizona on October 28, 2017 (http://www.podcastingfordummies.com/piy2017/)

Listen now at www.stchome.com or find us on iTtunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ideas-start-here/id1296965100

About Scientific Technologies Corporation

There are tens of thousands of deaths each year from the flu, new measles cases occurring when it had been all but eradicated and whooping cough still kills the young. These and many more diseases are diminished through the use of vaccines, public health prevention programs, and data intelligence. STC, through our innovative technology solutions and consulting, is on the front line of this battle with its mission to create a healthier future. Ideas Start Here.