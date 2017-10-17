TVR Communications’ pCare™ Interactive Patient Systems and CBORD Partner To Improve The Patient Nutrition Experience

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

TVR Communications and CBORD® announce today an integrated dietary solution that pairs pCare™ Interactive Patient Systems, the multi-year recipient of the KLAS Category Leader rating (2015-2017 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report), with CBORD’s leading healthcare nutrition solutions.

The integrated solution makes nutrition services more efficient for hospitals by automating meal ordering. Hospitals can now easily manage diet orders to meet individual nutritional requirements and ensure patient safety and regulatory compliance.

For patients, mealtime is simplified with self-service ordering through pCare. Patients receive customized menus and food choices based on their diet order and individual nutrition requirements. The innovative design integrates meal ordering into an interactive entertainment, education, and care management system. The unique partnership with CBORD ensures patient safety and nutritional wellness support.

"We're very excited to partner with the leader in patient nutrition systems,” states Frank Forte, Chief Business Development Officer, TVR Communications. “It’s been terrific working with such an innovative team to develop a solution that not only improves the patient experience, but also helps our hospital partners realize operational efficiencies."

“At CBORD our goal is to put the patron at the center of everything we do, and TVR Communications shares this goal,” says Jim Hoefflin, CBORD President. “That’s why our partnership is successful. We’re working together to create the best possible patient experience.”

About TVR Communications



TVR Communications provides pCare™ Interactive Patient Systems and related services to millions of patients and hundreds of leading hospitals and health systems. For over 65 years, TVR Communications has helped healthcare providers improve the patient experience and achieve sustainable improvements in patient satisfaction and quality of care. pCare Interactive Patient Systems are rated KLAS Category Leader, Interactive Patient Systems in the 2017 and 2015/2016 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report. For more information, visit http://www.pcareinteractive.com. Follow TVR Communications on Twitter @pCarebyTVRC and TVR Communications on LinkedIn.

About CBORD



CBORD powers technology solutions for higher education, healthcare, senior living, and business campuses enabling users to create optimal experiences for their students, patients, employees, and residents. Guided by customer-centric development and support, CBORD has pioneered software for dining operations, nutrition analysis, security, card systems, and housing for over forty years.

CBORD operates as a unit of Roper Technologies, a constituent of the S&P 500®, Fortune 1000®, and Russell 1000® indices. Roper designs and develops software (both software-as-a-service and licensed), and engineered products and solutions for healthcare, transportation, food, energy, water, education, and other niche markets worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.cbord.com





