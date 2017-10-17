TwelveStone Health Partners Tackles Pharmacy Services for Chronic Disease

MEDIpack Program to Simplify Process

Chronic disease, or ailments that persist over a long period of time, affects half of all Americans. And treating chronic conditions is expensive – 86 percent of the $3 trillion national healthcare bill is spent on treating and managing chronic diseases. With a population that’s living longer than ever, it’s highly likely that figure will only grow, and with it, the tab.

While there are new habits that may be adopted to alleviate some of the symptoms of chronic diseases, medication is usually required to control most chronic diagnoses. As the regional leader in delivering pharmaceutical services and supporting chronic conditions in post-acute environments, TwelveStone Health Partners is stepping forward to offer solutions for patients with more complicated chronic conditions to give them a higher level of support and enhance their health and quality of life. One of the ways TwelveStone is doing this is through MEDIpack, an innovative solution that changes how prescription medications and over-the-counter pills are packaged and delivered to patients.

Patients benefiting from the MEDIpack program receive presorted, individual packages that contain prescription pills, vitamins and supplements – all of which are clearly labeled with the prescribed dosage day and time instructions. These are delivered directly to the patient’s home, eliminating the need for driving to the pharmacy.

“When treating chronic diseases like hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and even cancer, the appropriate dosage of medication on a regular schedule is key for patients to manage their illness and live independently,” says Shane Reeves, PharmD, chief executive officer of TwelveStone. “What we’ve found is that patients often don’t have the support and information they need to effectively manage complicated medication regimes and their care. The result, they may not adhere to their dosing schedule or skip medicines or take too many pills inadvertently. Through MEDIpack, we’re confident in our ability to better help our neighbors who are living with chronic diseases to have better quality of life.”

Independent research shows that almost half of medications prescribed for chronic diseases are not taken as directed, and as many as 30 percent of all prescriptions are never filled at all.

“Medicine works, but only if you take it as directed,” Reeves continues. “By offering MEDIpack, our aim is to simplify the process of following physician-directed pharmaceutical care. TwelveStone is a chronic care pharmacy focused on supporting patients with a higher level of needs.’”

ABOUT TWELVESTONE HEALTH PARTNERS



TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. This is the third evolution in the company’s history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location then called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 1994 Shane Reeves and Rick Sain launched Reeves-Sain and over 20 years grew the organization to include seven companies. In 2015 Reeves Sain Drug Store, Inc., a retail pharmacy, and its specialty pharmacy, EntrustRx were sold to Fred’s, Inc. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners with the objective of continuing to pursue the highest professional, business and community goals set forth by its founders.

