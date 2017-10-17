Two Roads Hospitality Recognized in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 Reader’s Choice Awards

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

43 of the International Lifestyle Company’s Hotels & Resorts Are Among the World’s Best

Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards with 43 Two Roads Hospitality properties recognized as winners in the hotels and resorts categories. Notable accolades across the company’s multi-brand portfolio include the No. 1 ranking for Skamania Lodge, a Destination Hotel, and No. 2 ranking for Woodmark Hotel & Still Spa, a Destination Hotel, as top resorts in The Pacific Northwest, and the No. 2 ranking for Wailea Beach Villas, a Destination Hotel, as a top resort in Hawaii. No. 3 rankings for Two Roads properties include Thompson Seattle, a top hotel in Seattle, Carmel Valley Ranch, a top Northern California resort, Joie de Vivre’s Galleria Park Hotel, a top hotel in San Francisco, and Alila Jabal Akhdar, a top resort in the Middle East.

Additionally, 18 Two Roads hotels received top 10 honors in their regions including The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, Thompson Chicago, Thompson Nashville, Thompson Playa del Carmen, and Thompson Beach House, Playa del Carmen; Joie de Vivre Hotels’ San Francisco properties including Hotel Del Sol, Hotel Carlton, The Marker and Hotel Vitale; Destination Hotels’ The Embassy Row, L'Auberge Del Mar, Motif Seattle, Sunriver Resort, Suncadia Resort, Lansdowne Resort and Spa, and Stowe Mountain Lodge; Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort; and the Chicago Athletic Association.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers year after year,” said Jamie Sabatier, CEO of Two Roads Hospitality. “Forty-three of Two Roads’ international hotels and resorts were named to this prestigious list, a remarkable achievement for our growing hospitality company. This acknowledgment is a true testament to the dedication and great care provided by our team members, and their unwavering commitment to offering our guests unforgettable travel experiences.”

Over 300,000 readers submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, voting on a record-breaking 7,320 hotels and resorts, 610 cities, 225 islands, 468 cruise ships, 158 airlines, and 195 airports.

Two Roads Hospitality is an international lifestyle hotel company encompassing an unrivaled collection of distinctive properties, passionate people, and remarkable experiences around the globe. The company is comprised of Joie de Vivre Hotels, Thompson Hotels, Destination Hotels, tommie and Alila Hotels & Resorts, with more than 80 properties in eight different countries and growing.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” Under Editor in Chief Pilar Guzmán, the Readers’ Choice Awards have become more selective and specific to the passions that inspire today’s travelers.

43 Two Roads Hospitality hotels and resorts have received honors in the following categories:



Top Resorts in Alaska & The Pacific Northwest: Destination Hotels’ Skamania Lodge (#1); Destination Hotels’ Woodmark Hotel & Still Spa (#2); Destination Hotels’ Sunriver Resort (#5); Destination Hotels’ Suncadia Resort (#6)

Top Hotels in Chicago: Chicago Athletic Association (#6); Thompson Chicago (#10); Joie de Vivre’s The Talbott Hotel (#15)

Top Hotels in New York City: The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel (#26); Smyth, a Thompson Hotel (#36); Gild Hall, a Thompson Hotel (#41)

Top Resorts in Northern California: Carmel Valley Ranch (#3); Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort (#7)

Top Hotels in Northern California: Destination Hotels’ Wild Palms Hotel (#17); Destination Hotels’ Waterfront Hotel (#36)

Top Resorts in Southern California: Destination Hotels’ L'Auberge Del Mar (#6); Destination Hotels’ Terranea Resort (#12); Destination Hotels’ Paradise Point Resort & Spa (#21)

Top Hotels in San Francisco: Joie de Vivre’s Galleria Park Hotel (#3); Joie de Vivre’s Hotel Del Sol (#4); Joie de Vivre’s Hotel Carlton (#6); Joie de Vivre’s The Marker (#7); Joie de Vivre’s Hotel Vitale (#9); Joie de Vivre’s Hotel Kabuki (#13)

Top Hotels in Washington D.C.: Destination Hotels’ The Embassy Row Hotel (#7)

Top Resorts in Hawaii: Destination Hotels’ Wailea Beach Villas (#2)

Top Resorts in New England: Destination Hotels’ Stowe Mountain Lodge (#5); Destination Hotels’ Cliff House Maine (#11)

Top Hotels in Mexico (Eastern): Thompson Beach House (#4)

Top Resorts in Mexico (Eastern): Thompson Playa del Carmen (#9)

Top Resorts in Mexico (Western): The Cape, a Thompson Hotel (#7)

Top Hotels in Canada: Thompson Toronto (#13)

Top Hotels in Seattle: Thompson Seattle (#3); Destination Hotels’ Motif Seattle (#6)

Top Hotels in the South: Thompson Nashville (#9)

Top Resorts in the South: Destination Hotels’ Lansdowne Resort & Spa (#6); Destination Hotels’ Wild Dunes Resort (#11)

Top Resorts in Texas & The Southwest: Destination Hotels’ La Cantera Resort & Spa (#21)

Top Hotels in Asia: Alila Jakarta (#11);

Top Resorts in Asia: Alila Seminyak (#16); Alila Ubud (#23); Alila Villas Uluwatu (#26); Alila Diwa Goa (#45)

Top Resorts in the Middle East: Alila Jabal Akhdar (#3)

The Readers’ Choice Awards are announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler, on newsstands nationwide on October 24, 2017. The full list is published exclusively online, at http://www.CNTraveler.com/rca.



About Two Roads Hospitality



Created in September 2016, Two Roads Hospitality is an international lifestyle company encompassing an unrivaled collection of distinctive properties, passionate people, and remarkable experiences around the globe. The company is named for the recently-merged Commune and Destination Hotels, bringing together over 40 years of combined expertise exclusively dedicated to the boutique and lifestyle space. Comprised of Joie de Vivre Hotels, Thompson Hotels, Destination Hotels, tommie and Alila Hotels & Resorts, the company is the leading operator of independent and lifestyle hotels with more than 80 properties in eight countries and growing, also boasting an extensive roster of award-winning restaurants and bars, stunning vacation residences, world-class golf courses, and indigenous spa and wellness offerings. For more information on Two Roads Hospitality, visit http://www.tworoadshotels.com, follow us on Twitter (@TwoRoadsHotels), or like us on Facebook.

About Condé Nast Traveler



As the most discerning, up-to-the-minute voice in all things travel, Condé Nast Traveler is the global citizen’s bible and muse, offering both inspiration and vital intel. Condé Nast Traveler is the most trusted and celebrated name in travel with 6 National Magazine Award wins and 26 nominations in its 28-year history. Advertising Age named Pilar Guzmán Editor of the Year in 2014 and CNTraveler.com attained 4 Webby Awards since 2015. http://www.cntraveler.com





