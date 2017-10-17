UDIAR is about to launch the intellectual property blockchain registry.

The first to be deposited were the brand’s design, a music track and a literary work.

Saint-Petersburg, Russia (PRUnderground) October 17th, 2017

3rd October 2017 was the date of the first registration of copyright in a decentralized public blockchain-based register by UDIAR. All data on every object that has undergone the deposit procedure, and the entire history of changes are forever saved in the blockchain, which enables their guaranteed protection from counterfeiting. Currently it is possible to verify the hash of the copyright registration transaction using the standard means of the Ethereum platform, and after the full launch of the distributed register – by the means of the UDIAR platform.

All authors of registered objects received certificates that confirm their rights to the objects and will forever remain in the history of the industry. According to CFO – Eugeny Pen: “This was the first step in developing UDIAR – a united marketplace for intellectual property. The Distributed Blockchain Depository of Copyrights now being implemented will allow users to register their copyrights and confirm the origin or authorship of the object. Among them are: scientific works, music, works of art, texts of programs and technologies”.

The team is striving to contribute in worldwide legal recognition of blockchain technology. Their main challenge is to make depositary hash enough evidence to prove author right belonging in the worlds’ legal systems.

About UDIAR: The project was founded in 2015 in Saint-Petersburg, Russia, to create a universal register of intellectual activity result that aims to facilitate copyright registration and protection. In 2016, the UDIAR team developed and implemented a digital platform to launch a Copyright Protection Service on the Russian market. At the moment the UDIAR project is running it’s ICO to launch an international blockchain-based marketplace of intellectual property turnover.

The UDIAR platform is a distributed blockchain depository (register) of copyrights. The register records information about each deposited object: the digital content of the object, when, where and who created it, to whom it was transfered and how it was used. The UDIAR register is developed on an open blockchain platform that supports the registration of transactions based on the system of smart contracts.