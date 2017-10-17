Value Opportunities in Flat Glass Market: New Research Report 2015 – 2025

Future Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Flat Glass Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015 – 2025″ report to their offering.
Valley Cottage, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/16/2017 — Most of the building materials and components are designed to do their jobs and never be seen. Glass is seen by people every day and never given a second thought to it. Without glass, luxury and modern high-rise living wouldn't be possible. Glass has made life better by reaching unimaginable heights and enjoy the view then and there. Flat glass is one such component which is used on a large scale. It is a crucial component to the industrial as well as scientific sectors. Flat glass is used in a variety of end products which include facades and windows for buildings, solar panels, windows and windscreens among others. It is the second largest sector in the glass industry in the European Union. The key users of glass include the automotive industry, building and construction industry to a large extent. Flat glass plays a crucial role in mitigating the effects of climate change, energy conservation through high performance architectural glass products and in reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). Owing to its significance, flat glass has large number of end use segments which also includes healthcare, optical, aerospace, electronics and telecommunication.
The key drivers for the growth of flat glass market include the building and construction spending and advances in the solar panel production. In addition, changes and advances in the motor vehicle sector also contribute to the growing flat glass market. Growth of flat glass market also depends on growth emerging markets characterized by growing population, foreign investment and rising middle class and disposable incomes. Asia Pacific is the fastest and largest growing market globally. Japan is expected to contribute to fuel the demand of flat glass based on recovery of domestic building and construction
sectors.
The key players in the lightweight materials market are: Asahi Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass, Guardian Industries, and Saint-Gobain. This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product types and distribution channels.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Market Segments
Market Dynamics
Market Size & Forecast 2015 -2025
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies involved
Technology
Value Chain
Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis includes
North America
US & Canada
Latin America
Brazil, Argentina & Others
Western Europe
EU5
Nordics
Benelux
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
Greater China
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Japan
Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
Other Middle East
North Africa
South Africa
Other Africa
