Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Channel glass is an award-winning building product that is making waves in the architectural world. Bendheim is publishing a new infographic presenting some of the key reasons why channel glass “a must” product to consider for a new building or major renovation.

With two recent American Architecture Award-winning projects and several high-profile installations in progress, channel glass is making waves in the architectural world. In order to better understand this exceptional design element and use it most effectively, a new infographic presents some of the key conditions that make channel glass “a must” product to consider for a new building or major renovation.

According to experts at Bendheim, a leading resource for specialty architectural glass, the design requirements driving the specification of channel glass include:

1) High-quality, diffused daylight: With visible light transmittance reaching 77% and a range of anti-glare surface textures, channel glass provides evenly diffused, soft daylight creating fewer and less-sharply-defined shadows than clear window glass. A range of performance coatings and insulating inserts can further enhance the quality of the light, while improving the acoustic and thermal performance of the wall.

2) The opportunity to create uncommonly large glass walls: Channel glass is a powerful design alternative to traditional opaque and transparent building walls. Its three-dimensional shape allows the creation of continuous walls up to 23 feet (7 m) tall and hundreds of feet in length, uninterrupted by metal frames. The result is a clean, uniform, and luminous aesthetic, combined with sound control and energy performance benefits. An added aesthetic advantage is the ability to specify the glass in hundreds of translucent and opaque colors.

3) Curved walls and corners: Channel glass walls may be installed with a curve radius up to 7 feet (2 m), on the interior or exterior of a building, to create beautiful, sweeping, serpentine glass walls and glass-to-glass corners without the need for interim metal frame supports.

You can find more of the design requirements that make channel glass the preferred design choice here.

About Bendheim:



Bendheim is one of the world’s foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the fourth-generation, family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of in-stock and custom architectural glass varieties. Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and an extensive showroom in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/bendheim/channel-glass-infographic/prweb14802812.htm