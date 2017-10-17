WillowTree, Inc. Named a Best Small and Medium Workplace for 2017 by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

WillowTree, Inc.®, a leading design and mobile application development company, is a Best Small & Medium Workplace in the U.S. according to Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work®.

WillowTree ranked No. 66 on this year’s list, earning its position based on ratings its team provided in an anonymous survey measuring the quality of camaraderie, leadership, fairness, rewards and career opportunities enjoyed by all in their workplace.

This ranking considered 74,000 surveys from employees at hundreds of businesses in all sectors of the economy.

“Investing in our employees and work culture is the right thing to do for so many reasons, but a particularly important one is that it’s good for business,” said Tobias Dengel, CEO of WillowTree. “It’s common sense that the best team delivers the best product. From the beginning of WillowTree, we have made it a priority to build a team of mobile designers, developers, and strategists who are not only talented and passionate about the work they do, but unrelenting when it comes to solving the complex challenges our clients across the enterprise, media delivery, retail, and healthcare industries bring to us. We are extremely proud of our team and the work they do. All recognition for our inclusion on this year’s “Best Small & Medium Workplaces” goes to them—they make WillowTree an exceptional place to be a part of.”

Outstanding small and mid-sized employers – as identified by their employees – are substantially more likely to report work experiences linked to retention, innovation and good customer service, according to research by Great Place to Work. The winning organizations also are more likely than their peers to maintain a healthy organizational culture as they grow larger and more complex.

"The Best Small & Medium workplaces are laying the groundwork for future success by building trust, cooperation and leadership credibility. All of these enhance business performance and create a positive environment for doing business,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on research into employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. WillowTree, Inc. has also been included on Great Place to Work and FORTUNE’s lists of Best Workplaces in Tech, as well as Best Workplaces for Millenials and New Grads.

WillowTree, Inc. is an application strategy, UX design, and mobile app development services company whose focus is to bridge the highest level of consumer UX with enterprise-grade security. WillowTree is an industry leader in field solutions, media delivery, loyalty programs and payments, and connected devices and works with brands such as GE, Johnson & Johnson, Time Warner, AOL, American Express, and Harvard Business Publishing. Clients trust WillowTree to guide and execute their mobile initiatives. Learn more about how WillowTree can help your business by visiting willowtreeapps.com.

The ranking was based on anonymous feedback from more than 74,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Employees completed a Trust Index™ survey with more than 50 questions assessing pride, camaraderie, executive effectiveness, innovation, benefits, professional development and other elements of a great workplace. Scores also considered organizations’ performance relative to their size and industry, as well as their ability to provide a great workplace for all employees, regardless of who they are or what they do. Survey results from eligible companies had a 6 percent margin of error, at most, with a 95 percent confidence level. Organizations with 10 to 99 employees were considered for the small workplaces list and those with 100-999 employees were considered for the medium list.



To find out more about becoming Great Place to Work-Certified and eligible for Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, women, diversity, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps its clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.







In March 2018, Great Place to Work will publish a new book, “A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World”.

