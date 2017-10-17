Woodworking Machine Market Surge Towards Solid Growth by 2024

Zion Market Research, the market research group announced the analysis report titled ‘Woodworking Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024’

Sarasota, FL — (SBWIRE) — 10/17/2017 — Woodworking Machine Market: Overview

The woodworking machine is basically used by the manufacturers to eliminate the huge wastage of the wood which indirectly increases the profitability margin. In the recent years, there is a trend that the customers are making replacements of their old furniture in order to rehabilitate their house or offices. These machines are widely being adopted by both the developing and the developed countries for delivering high-quality products to the customers.

Woodworking Machine Market: Segmentation

The global market for the woodworking machine is fragmented into its product type, operating principle, and end-use industry. Based on the product type, the global market is segregated into grinding machines, routers, planner, chain/chisel mortise, drills, saw, and others. Based on the operating principle, the market is categorized into electric and mechanical. Based on the end-user industry, the market is divided into furniture industry and construction industry.

Woodworking Machine Market: Growth Factors

The market for the woodworking is growing significantly owing to the growing demand for the engineered wood and the wooden furniture. The growth in the number of the commercial and residential buildings along with the increase in the preference of the consumers to have an attractive look to their buildings is fuelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the manufacturing units are mostly inclining towards automation which is improving the overall efficiency and productivity which projects to escalate the growth of the woodworking machines in the coming years. There are certain factors that will restrain the growth of the market such as lack of availability of the skilled labor, the growing maintenance expenditure, and the increased initial cost of the machines. The timber industry was affected due to the BREXIT which negatively affected the woodworking machine market.

Woodworking Machine Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of the regional segmentation, the global woodworking machine market includes regions such as North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. The global woodworking machine market is dominated by the North America. The factor that attributes to the market growth is the growing automation in the manufacturing sector. Europe and Latin America will also experience a significant market growth in the coming years. In the Asia Pacific region, there will be a great revenue growth owing to the increasing constructional projects in the developing regions such as India and China. The regions such as the Middle East and Africa will experience moderate market growth owing to the limited adoption of the woodworking machines in this region.

Woodworking Machine Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in the woodworking machine market include Durr, SCM Group, Woodworking Machine – Oliver Machinery, Weinig Group, Gongyou Group, Biesse Group, IMA-Schelling, KTCC Woodworking Machinery, Holytek Industrial Corporation, and Cantek America.

