World-First Foam Roller that Collapses to Smaller than an iPhone Unveiled

Launching on Kickstarter, the revolutionary Neofit Roller expands to three times its size.

Neofit Products has unveiled Neofit Roller, a world-first foam roller that collapses to just four inches (10cm) and expands to 12 inches (30cm), using a patent-pending design featuring a unique interlocking EVA foam exterior.

The revolutionary design, which collapses to smaller than an iPhone, is the result of more than 12 months of development by a team of experienced, award-winning engineers and product designers.

Neofit Roller is a first-of-its-kind collapsible foam roller that expands to three times its size, weighs less than two pounds (800g) and is designed to handle up to 350 pounds (136kg).

Foam rolling is well-known for its benefits to the body, and is used by millions worldwide. But typical foam rollers are bulky and difficult to travel with. And it’s this frustration that led company founder, Seb Kipman, to design the product.

“While working in the professional sports industry, I used to spend around six months a year on the road without access to my foam roller, and watch as coaching staff had to lug around rollers for athletes,” Kipman said.

“After thousands of hours of research, development, testing and dozens of prototypes, we’ve come up with a revolutionary design so people can look after their bodies anywhere, anytime.”

Having quit his job to develop Neofit Roller, Kipman criss-crossed four continents designing the product.

With the main design and engineering team in Melbourne, Australia, designs and early stage prototypes were also created in USA, South America and Asia.

The product launches on Kickstarter on October 17, 2017.

Full-scale production will commence in 2018.

Neofit Roller Product Specifications



Collapses to 4 inches (10cm)

Expands to 12 inches (30cm)

Weighs less than 2 pounds (800g)

Designed to handle up to 350 pounds (136kg)

Industry-standard 5.5-inch diameter (14cm)

High-density interlocking EVA foam exterior

About Neofit Products



Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Neofit Products makes portable fitness products for an on-the-go world. Our vision is to allow people to look after their health anywhere, anytime with convenient, functional fitness products. Meaning travelling no longer means compromising your health.

For more information visit: http://www.neofitroller.com



Or contact seb[at]neofitroller.com

