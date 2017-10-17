World’s second largest cholera immunization campaign wraps in Bangladesh

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

BRAC immunizes over 167,000 forcibly displaced Myanmar citizens, 90-member team covers 25 percent of target population

The world’s second largest oral vaccination campaign ended yesterday on a highly successful note. With a target set to immunize 650,000 people in Cox’s Bazar, the joint efforts of both public and private aid providers helped exceed the initial goal – reaching about 680,000 individuals.

The campaign, which was led by the Ministry of Health and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and BRAC, covered the Ukhiya and Teknaf sub-districts, where more than 500,000 people have arrived since late August.

Dr. Muhammad Musa, executive director of BRAC, said “We’re proud to have played such a vital role in this life-saving campaign.”

The cholera immunization campaign was implemented to protect both new arrivals and host communities from the life-threatening diarrheal disease. More than 200 mobile vaccination teams across Cox’s Bazar, including 90 from BRAC, received over 900,000 doses of the vaccine. Together, about 679,000 individuals were immunized, of which BRAC directly administered 167,000 – or about 25 percent of all immunizations.

According to WHO estimates, this may be the second largest oral vaccination campaign in history. The largest took place in Haiti in 2016.

“The potential outbreak of cholera is a real risk, as most of the arrivals from Myanmar are living in crowded, unhealthy, and swampy areas,” said Dr. Musa. “They have an inadequate supply of clean water and poor access to toilets. They are extremely vulnerable to water-based diarrheal diseases.”

BRAC is also providing health care services throughout all the makeshift settlements through 60 mobile health camps and 10 stationary camps. It has ensured access to clean water for more than 275,000 and access to hygienic latrines for more than 400,000.

Over 700 BRAC employees from around the country are currently providing healthcare, clean water, and sanitation aid, as well as safe spaces for women and children. BRAC is collaborating with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNICEF, WFP, AUSAID, DIFD and Global Fund.

BRAC leadership is available to discuss the crisis that shows no sign of abating – and, in fact, is growing worse.

With well more than half a million displaced people having already arrived amid reports of atrocities, the recent surge of new arrivals compounds an already complex humanitarian crisis on the ground, disrupting ongoing relief efforts.

BRAC has built thousands of latrines, hundreds of tube wells and more than 50 child-friendly spaces and emergency health clinics that see thousands of children and patients every day.

