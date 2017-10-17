ZYCI Makes AS9100-Certified Rapid Manufacturing a Reality

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

ZYCI, a leading rapid manufacturing company, has been certified to the AS9100 Rev. D international aerospace quality management standard at its Atlanta facility, making its CNC machining, 3D printing, and injection molding capabilities available to civil and military aerospace OEMs and suppliers that need low-volume, specialized parts quickly. Fully integrated with its innovative online part-sourcing platform, ZYCI’s rapid production operation can deliver quotes on AS9100-certified parts and assemblies in six hours or less.

AS9100 is the international quality management system standard for the aircraft, space and defense (AS&D) industry and AS9100 Rev. D is the most current standard. Based on ISO 9001, the standard provides manufacturing suppliers with a comprehensive quality system for providing safe and reliable products and is managed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG).

Operating according to such a high standard (aerospace requirements are categorically the most exacting in manufacturing) underscores ZYCI’s commitment to meeting and exceeding increasingly stringent industry and customer requirements.

“Adding AS9100 certification is a testament to ZYCI’s passion for customer service and value creation,” said Mitch Free, ZYCI’s CEO. “ZYCI has always been diligent about its quality management systems and this certification reflects our continuous efforts to ensure our process-oriented approach will exceed our customers’ rigorous quality, cost, and speed expectations.”

ZYCI is a leading provider of rapid CNC machining, 3D printing, and injection molding services for a variety of industries including aerospace, defense, robotics, medical, and automated machinery. Operations at ZYCI in Atlanta, Georgia received the AS9100 Rev. D certification following extensive quality management system audits by American Systems Registrar, a premier management systems registrar. To learn more about ZYCI, visit http://www.zyci.com.

