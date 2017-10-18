38 Greenberg Traurig Texas Attorneys Named 2017 Texas Super Lawyers

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The 2017 edition of Texas Super Lawyers magazine includes 38 Texas attorneys from the international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Attorneys selected by Texas Super Lawyers magazine are nominated and evaluated by their peers and through independent research. Only the top five percent of Texas attorneys in nearly 70 practice areas are selected for inclusion in the publication.

Additionally, Douglas C. Atnipp, Greenberg Traurig's Houston co-managing shareholder and co-chair of the firm's Energy & Natural Resources practice, and Annapoorni Sankaran, Houston shareholder, were listed as Texas Super Lawyers' “Top 100 Lawyers in Houston”.

The Greenberg Traurig Texas attorneys listed in the 2017 Texas Super Lawyers magazine include:



Douglas C. Atnipp, Energy & Natural Resources; Business/Corporate (Houston)

Christopher L. Bell, Environmental; International (Houston)

Thomas Bond, Administrative Law; Government Relations; Business/Corporate (Austin)

Francis (Frank) R. Bradley III, Banking; Energy & Natural Resources (Houston)

Nan B. Braley, Banking; Securities & Corporate Finance; Business/Corporate (Dallas)

Paul J. Brown, Antitrust Litigation; Business Litigation (Houston)

Michael L. Burnett, Construction Litigation: Business; Surety (Houston)

Karl D. Burrer, Bankruptcy: Business (Houston)

Gregory J. Casas, Antitrust Litigation; Energy & Natural Resources; International (Austin)

Mark G. Chretien, Intellectual Property (Houston)

Joseph F. Coniglio, Health Care (Dallas)

Jordan W. Cowman, International Law; Employment & Labor (Dallas)

Karl G. Dial, Business Litigation; Securities Litigation; Energy & Natural Resources; Intellectual Property Litigation (Dallas)

Roland Garcia, General Litigation; Business Litigation; Government Relations (Houston)

William Garner, Energy & Natural Resources (Houston)

Tony Guerino II, Energy & Natural Resources; Business Litigation (Houston)

Kendyl T. Hanks, Appellate; Business Litigation; Constitutional Law (Austin)

Shari L. Heyen, Creditor Debtor Rights: Business; Business Litigation (Houston)

David W. Klaudt, Criminal Defense: White Collar; Securities Litigation; Government Contracts (Dallas)

Kevin S. Kudlac, Intellectual Property Litigation (Austin)

Christopher M. LaVigne, Business Litigation (Dallas)

James R. Leahy, Business Litigation; Energy & Natural Resources; General Litigation (Houston)

Jason S. Lewis, Securities Litigation; Criminal Defense: White Collar; Class Action/Mass Torts (Dallas)

Mary-Olga Lovett, Business Litigation; Intellectual Property Litigation; Appellate (Houston)

Michael L. Malone, Health Care; Banking (Dallas)

Dwayne L. Mason, Intellectual Property Litigation; Intellectual Property (Houston)

Demetrius G. McDaniel, Government Relations; Legislative & Governmental Affairs; Utilities (Austin)

Sean McKenna, Health Care; Criminal Defense: White Collar (Dallas)

Casey L. Moore, Business Litigation (Dallas)

Kent Newsome, Real Estate Business; Business/Corporate (Houston)

David A. Oliver, Civil Litigation: Defense; Class Action/Mass Torts (Houston)

Annapoorni R. Sankaran, Business Litigation; Bankruptcy: Business; Intellectual Property (Houston)

J. Scott Sheehan, Banking; Business Litigation; Business/Corporate (Houston)

C. Mark Stratton, Energy & Natural Resources; Civil Litigation: Defense; Securities Litigation (Austin)

Ben D. Tobor, Intellectual Property (Houston)

Jennifer L. Tomsen, Business Litigation; Securities Litigation; Civil Litigation: Defense (Houston)

Dale Wainwright, Appellate (Austin)

Shira R. Yoshor, Employment Litigation: Defense; Employment & Labor; Business Litigation (Houston)

