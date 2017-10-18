76 Billion Gallons of Water Saved: How Toto USA Helped Make This Possible

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Low-flow toilets have become the standard in many homes and offices, but more thought and care goes into their creation than you think.

Long before this new standard emerged, Toto USA was committed to water conservation and efficiency throughout all aspects of their business.

As we reflect on earning the U.S. EPA’s 2017 Watersense Partner of the Year award for the seventh consecutive year, it’s important to recognize the vendors and products that helped us to earn this distinction.

Last year, The Home Depot helped customers save 76 billion gallons of water through the sale of WaterSense certified products like Toto’s Entrada 1.28 gallon per flush (GPF) toilet.

