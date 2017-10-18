Aruze Gaming America Offers Six-year Guarantee on Purchases

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Aruze Gaming America, Inc. (“Aruze”) just announced that, as of October 18th, 2017, they are instituting another industry-leading guarantee on their products. Aruze is guaranteeing any new APX cabinet purchase will have hardware, software and service support for six years from the date of purchase. This six-year guarantee applies to any new purchase of Aruze’s APX electronic table games, APX video products, and APX stepper products.

Eric Persson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Aruze Gaming America, states “In my previous role as one of the largest slot machine buyers in the world, it always struck me as wrong that I had no visibility into the manufacturer’s cabinet life cycle. There were several instances where I would make a large purchase from a manufacturer and a year or two later they would obsolete the cabinet. For Aruze, guaranteeing new APX hardware, software and service support for six years is the least we can do for a customer who honors us with their purchase.”

In addition, Aruze will continue their recently announced two-year performance guarantee on all new purchases of APX video products and other new video products at no additional cost to the customer.

Aruze Gaming America, based in Las Vegas, designs, develops and manufactures slot machines and gaming devices for the global casino market. With affiliates in Hong Kong, Australia, South Africa, Macau, Philippines, and Japan, Aruze produces innovative gaming products, including high-resolution video and stepper slot machines, communal gaming products, and multi-terminal devices.

