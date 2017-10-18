Celebrating “Start-up Nation,” NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference Names Cognata Best Young Company in Israel

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Rising Star Wins Inception Award, Top Prize for Innovative Use of AI and Deep Learning

Cognata, Ltd., was named the Best Young Company in Israel today at NVIDIA’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC Israel), where it won the Inception Award for the most innovative use of artificial intelligence and deep learning in its simulation platform for testing and validating autonomous vehicles. Presented by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, the award recognizes Cognata as the first among Israel’s hottest startups, exemplifying fast growth and disruptive technology in a country known as “startup nation.”

The award presentation was a highlight of GTC Israel, part of a global series of events hosted by NVIDIA and held in Israel for the first time this year “to shine a spotlight on the next generation of rising stars.” The top startups competing for the Inception Awards were chosen from the membership of NVIDIA’s Inception program, a select group of “dedicated and exceptional” startups. Eligible AI startups had to be based in Israel, founded within the last two years, and having raised no more than $5 million in funding.

As the winning company, Cognata was presented with an NVIDIA DGX Station, a new personal supercomputer designed for leading-edge AI development.

In his keynote at the GPU Technology Conference in Beijing several weeks ago, Huang said the AI field is growing rapidly because “the impact to society is great, the technology necessary to achieve autonomy is finally here, the problem is incredibly challenging — so it can sustain innovation at startups for a long time.”

Cognata combines artificial intelligence, deep learning, and computer vision in a simulation platform that enables autonomous vehicle developers to trim years off the road-testing process with highly realistic virtual test drives. Its simulation engine empowers autonomous vehicle manufacturers to log test miles on virtual roads in virtual cities in remarkably true to real-world conditions. Cognata provides the only solution capable of validating autonomous vehicles with unlimited scalability, marking a major milestone for the industry—and bringing safer self-driving vehicles to market much faster than anticipated.

GTC Israel is showcasing the latest in artificial intelligence and deep learning applied to autonomous vehicles, smart cities, cyber security and healthcare, with attendees including experts from large enterprises, top research organizations, and leading-edge AI startups “on the brink of transforming the world.”

About Cognata



Cognata provides a fast lane to autonomous driving with its testing and evaluation solution for self-driving vehicles—a realistic automotive simulation platform where virtual cars travel virtual roads in virtual cities, all remarkably true to real-world conditions. Led by CEO Danny Atsmon, a widely respected expert in ADAS and deep learning, Cognata brings the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence, deep learning, and computer vision to the autonomous driving simulation world. Cognata’s simulated testing and evaluation environment shaves years off the validation time by generating fast, highly accurate results, and eliminates the safety concerns, high costs, and limited scalability of road-testing in the physical world. Cognata was founded in 2016 by a team of experts in deep learning, autonomous vehicles and computer vision. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, close to the Weizmann Institute of Science. For more information, visit http://www.cognata.com





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14819609.htm