CloudLinux releases resource allocation controls for web hosting resellers

New Reseller Limits feature of the CloudLinux OS, the #1 OS for hosting providers, gives resellers control over end-user resources to help boost revenues and improve stability of servers.

CloudLinux, the maker of the leading operating system for hosting providers, announced today the beta release of the CloudLinux OS Reseller Limits feature, which allows resellers to manage end-user resource usage. Now hosting providers can set limits for the amount of resources each reseller can operate. It gives tools to the resellers to control the resources each end-user has. These resources include CPU, IO, memory, number of processes, and concurrent connections per each end-user.

The CloudLinux OS proprietary Lightweight Virtual Environment (LVE) technology prevents users from bringing down the server by allowing hosts to set up individual resource limits. This ensures that users can never use more resources than was allocated to them, and now the ability to set limits has been extended to the resellers for their end-users.

“CloudLinux pioneered end-user limits seven years ago, yet, the ability to limit resellers was still out of reach for hosters,” said Igor Seletskiy, CloudLinux chief executive officer and founder. “Over the past eighteen months, our team has been working actively on this highly anticipated feature and we are very excited to announce its beta.”

The Reseller Limits feature within the LVE Manager will ensure the stability and security of servers and will allow hosting providers to offer more valuable services to their resellers. It will also empower resellers to expand their offering to their end-users, adjust their pricing models, and optimize space usage.

To learn more, customers can watch the CloudLinux Academy webinar on LVE Manager Reseller Limits: https://youtu.be/0fogW3rOPfQ

More information can be found here: https://www.cloudlinux.com/en/lve-manager

