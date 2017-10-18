DataOne Software Adds Mazda Build Data

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

DataOne Software, a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions and a leading provider of automotive data and software solutions, today announced the availability of Mazda Build Data within its VIN Decoder Web Service. Inclusion of this data will allow DataOne’s customers to accurately identify and describe all Mazda inventory by VIN from model year 2010-current.

DataOne Software, a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions and a leading provider of automotive data and software solutions, today announced the availability of Mazda Build Data within its VIN Decoder Web Service. Inclusion of this data will allow DataOne’s customers to accurately identify and describe all Mazda inventory by VIN from model year 2010-current.

"By providing build data to DataOne, our dealers are now able to accurately and quickly decode which options and features are installed on any specific vehicle they are researching,” said Patrick Halfpenny, senior manager of application development. “This is an essential tool as customers shop dealer sites, searching for products they are interested in.”

OEM Build Data provides an additional level of vehicle details at the time the vehicle was built. This would include equipment such as the installed transmission, exterior and interior color, upholstery type, and factory installed equipment that otherwise can’t be identified using the VIN pattern alone. This level of VIN-referenced vehicle information will help advance some of the most innovative products on the market.

“The VIN-specific details accessible with build data are valuable for many solutions throughout the auto industry,” stated Jennie Davis, OEM relationship manager at DataOne Software. “Businesses can leverage this data to produce more intuitive, user-friendly experiences that will drive engagement. We are excited to enter this partnership with Mazda and to incorporate build data into our products."

“While some OEM build data has been available to the marketplace in recent years, its use has not become widespread,” said Jake Maki, general manager of DataOne Software. “We hope to change that. This enhanced data set will greatly benefit our customers utilizing DataOne’s VIN Decoder Web Service API and will support the creation of next generation vehicle shopping solutions.”

About DataOne Software

DataOne Software is a leading vehicle data and software solutions provider for U.S. and Canadian automotive markets. Since its founding in 1999, DataOne has provided powerful data solutions to the automotive marketplace, empowering businesses with industry-best VIN decoding and support for rapid technology development. In 2007, DataOne was acquired by Dominion Enterprises and has added, as clients and sister divisions, some of the largest automotive solutions in the industry.

Today, DataOne Software, as a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions, provides data and software to most segments of the automotive industry including dealerships and their service providers, as well as portals, insurance, finance, transport, print, and government agencies. For more information about DataOne Software automotive content, visit http://www.dataonesoftware.com, call 877.438.8467 or e-mail jennie.davis(at)dataonesoftware(dot)com.

About Dominion Dealer Solutions



Dominion Dealer Solutions improves dealers' lives by developing advanced technologies including: reputation and social media management, responsive websites, digital advertising, SEO, SEM, multi-channel marketing, and custom market reports. Coupled with award-winning lead management, inventory merchandising, equity mining, customer relationship (CRM) and dealer management (DMS) solutions, Dominion redefines automotive retail by delivering first-class customer experiences for today's automotive dealerships. Based in Norfolk, Virginia, every OEM and more than 10,000 U.S. dealers depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to provide them with results at every turn. For more information, visit our website, like us on Facebook, Pinterest or YouTube, or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:



Jennie Davis



DataOne Software



978-522-5322



jennie.davis(at)dataonesoftware(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14818467.htm