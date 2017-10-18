Documentary Film ‘AMPLIFY HER’ Coming to San Francisco’s Castro Theatre

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Five years in the making, the documentary 'AMPLIFY HER' will be coming to San Francisco’s Castro Theatre on November 16th.

'AMPLIFY HER' is a documentary film, graphic novel and animated motion comic series exploring the rise of female artists in the electronic music scene. Imagined and brought to life by more than 21 female creators across North America, the 89-minute feature follows seven up-and-coming stars as they find their unique voices within a male-dominated realm. On the surface, it’s a story about women in the electronic music industry, but the film’s deeper message is the resurgence of “the feminine” in Western culture.

'AMPLIFY HER' is directed by award-winning filmmakers Ian MacKenzie (Occupy Love, Sacred Economics), and Nicole Sorochan (Transmedia director for Genius of Marian, Koneline: Our Land Beautiful, Occupy Love).

“The themes in this film around feminine expression are common in other industries, like tech, video games, comics and more,” says director Nicole Sorochan. Samantha Mathews (Blondtron), one of the stars in the film, transitions from a music producer into the owner of an LA-based virtual reality company on screen—but not without having to deal with her sexuality and the corporate world. In an iconic moment she states, “I don’t want to live in a world where I’m not a brilliant businesswoman living out my dreams, AND a DJ that makes music and talks about vaginas and sex; because that is a complete, utter lie. I am exactly both of those things.”

Many of the women featured in the film have ties to the Bay Area. Lux Moderna lived in a house of 20 or more in the city for several years producing music that mixes her training in Butoh, yoga and meditation (she is also suffering from Lyme disease); A Hundred Drums spent many years living and producing music in Oakland; and WALA grew up in the Silicon Valley—one of her first jobs was working for Apple.

The screening is part of the AMPLIFY HER Purple Carpet Tour. “This is a new model of film distribution where we build an impactful experience that is crafted with the fans in mind, rather than broadcasters or distributors,” says Sorochan. The tour stop goes beyond the theatre; the 144-page graphic novel will be hot-off-the-press and available to purchase. The filmmakers have also partnered with Keyframe-Entertainment on the screening, who will be bringing VR experiences to feature before the San Francisco premiere.

Keyframe will be showcasing Fifer Garbesi’s “¡Viva La Evolución!” and HelloEnjoy’s “Fantasynth” in the Castro Theatre lobby. Fifer Garbesi’s “¡Viva La Evolución!” is a 360° Documentary following DJ Joyvan Guevara in Havana, Cuba, as American culture and Electronic Music streams into Cuba for the first time in 50 years.



HelloEnjoy’s “Fantasynth” is an audio-reactive experience designed for Virtual Reality, offering a procedurally populated environment that comes alight with Electronic Music.

For event details and tickets, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amplify-her-san-francisco-purple-carpet-premiere-tickets-38353932645?aff=efbeventtix.

About Ten One Films:



Ten One Films is based in Victoria, Canada. We are dedicated to creating paradigm busting media projects that cross genres and platforms.

About Keyframe-Entertainment:



Keyframe-Entertainment is the Executive Producer of “ReInhabiting the Village,” “The Bloom Series” Episode 3, and “Electronic Awakening,” as well as the Associate Producer of The Polish Ambassador’s Permaculture Action Tour film, and the upcoming dance music film “The American Jungle."

