Donors Help Mobile Christian Launch $2.5 Million Campaign for Elementary Complex

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

At a celebration launching a new elementary complex campaign, Mobile Christian President Tommy Wasden announced that donors already have committed $1,554,000 in cash and pledges for the capital project. The goal for building the school’s new elementary complex is $2.5 million.

At a celebration launching a new elementary complex campaign, Mobile Christian President Tommy Wasden announced that donors already have committed $1,554,000 in cash and pledges for the capital project. The goal for building the school’s new elementary complex is $2.5 million.

“We are overwhelmed and grateful that so many are committed to helping current and future students. Because of their generosity, we will serve the Mobile community in more effective and efficient ways,” Wasden said.

Mike and Tanya Eubanks serve as the campaign’s general chairmen. “Not only will this new facility serve students in K3 through fifth grade,” Mike said, “there will be a domino effect across campus. As a result of this new space for elementary students, middle school students will have a more defined area, and students in extracurricular activities will have improved facilities for developing their talents in sports and arts.”

Jerry Escue of Jackson, Tennessee, who has spent a lifetime of service in Christian education as a president, coach and consultant, has worked with the Mobile Christian team on this project. He and his wife, Dorothy, traveled to Mobile for the October launch. Addressing the crowd of leaders and donors, he spoke of his admiration for the great work Mobile Christian does in serving students. Escue said, “You are serving students with excellence in academics and athletics, while you nurture a spiritual foundation that will serve them throughout their lives. It is exciting to see how many people are willing to serve and give, as Mobile Christian begins the next great chapter of new heights of service.”

Many volunteers are leading the Mobile Christian Elementary Complex Campaign, serving as ambassadors to engage others in the project. In addition to Mike and Tanya Eubanks, they are: Lamar Harrison (honorary chairman), Casey and Amy Melton (parent chairmen), Steve and Linda Walker (foundations chairmen), Steven and Ashley Walker (alumni chairmen), Tim and Phyllis Richardson (grandparent chairmen), Jeff and Norma Spiller (community chairmen) and Merrill and Martha Davidson (advanced chairmen).

Established in 1962, the mission of Mobile Christian School is to provide a college preparatory education in a Christ-centered community, which equips our students with the desire and ability to serve God, family and fellow man. More information about the school can be found at http://www.mobilechristian.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14811189.htm