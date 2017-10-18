Drs. Adam and Hal Kimowitz Welcome Patients with Missing Teeth in Randolph, NJ, for Full Mouth Reconstruction

Drs. Adam and Hal Kimowitz are expanding their practice, and now welcome new patients who are missing teeth in Randolph, NJ and the Morris County area, for full mouth reconstruction, with or without a referral. In addition to dental implants, services at Denville Dentist include gum disease treatment, cosmetic dentistry, TMJ treatment and sleep apnea relief.

Drs. Adam and Hal Kimowitz are pleased to announce the expansion of their practice, and are currently accepting patients without a referral from Randolph, NJ and the greater Morris County area for full mouth reconstruction. As a part of a full mouth reconstruction, patients can receive relief from sleep apnea, tooth loss, jaw pain and restore complete oral function. Offering numerous skilled services at one location, Denville Dentist provides custom treatment plans to create each patient’s healthy, ideal smile.

Tooth loss is a common issue experienced by millions of Americans which also makes dental implants a helpful solution in full mouth reconstruction treatments. The popularity and success of dental implants has drawn many people with missing teeth in Randolph, NJ and Morris County, to choose this tooth replacement option. Anchored to the jawbone with a post that acts as a tooth root and attached to a dental crown, the prosthetic is indistinguishable from natural teeth. When a person requires multiple teeth or an entire upper or lower arch replaced, the Drs. Kimowitz often recommend Hybridge™ restorations as a lasting solution. This treatment is a cost-effective way to replace multiple teeth with fewer implants.

Tooth roots do more than hold the lifelike crowns in place. They also create pressure against the jawbone when a person chews, and this stimulates healthy bone volume. Traditional dentures sit on top of the gums, so they do not perform this function, and the bone deteriorates, changing the shape of the face. To prevent this disintegration, Hybridge™ dental implants include a limited number of posts strategically placed to promote healthy bone. These replacements also prevent the bridge or arch of teeth from moving, even when a person eats crunchy, sticky or chewy foods that may have dislodged a removable denture.

Often, a person in Randolph, NJ, is missing teeth because of oral health issues such as gum disease. At Denville Dentist, patients can receive treatment for gum disease as well as general dentistry care, specialized treatment of conditions such as TMD and sleep apnea, and other services. More information about the practice is available on the website at http://www.denvilledentist.com, or patients can schedule an appointment by calling 973-627-3363.

Denville Dentist is a general and cosmetic dental practice offering personalized dental care to patients in Denville, New Jersey. Denville Dentist upholds a philosophy of providing leading preventative care to ensure patients reach and maintain proper oral health. Dr. Hal H. Kimowitz is a Fellow and Diplomate in the International Congress of Oral Implantology, Diplomate in the American Society of Osseointegration, Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry, graduate of the Misch Institute of Implant Dentistry and member of numerous professional organizations. Dr. Adam S. Kimowitz is a graduate, Alumni President elect and lecturer at the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine and founder and president of the Grassroots Dental Study Club. He is also a credentialed Fellow of the International College of Oral Implantologists and a credentialed Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Drs. Kimowitz offer the latest techniques in a variety of services including implant, cosmetic, and laser dentistry. To learn more about Denville Dentist, Drs. Kimowitz or the services they offer, visit http://www.denvilledentist.com or call 973-627-3363 to schedule an appointment.

