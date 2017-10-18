EICC Becomes the Responsible Business Alliance

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition (EICC), a nonprofit coalition of leading companies dedicated to improving social, environmental and ethical conditions in their global supply chains, today announced it has become the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA).

When the EICC was formed in 2004 by a group of forward-thinking electronics companies it was called the Electronics Industry Code of Conduct. As the EICC expanded its scope, programs and tools, it became the Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition. Since that time its influence, capabilities, focus areas and membership have expanded dramatically. The shift to the Responsible Business Alliance marks the next phase of the organization.

“This is an important milestone and we’re excited to take the next step in this journey with our members,” said Rob Lederer, Executive Director of the Responsible Business Alliance. “The new brand represents the organization today, conveys its leadership on supply chain CSR issues, and will carry us into the future as we accelerate engagement with multiple industries, governments and stakeholders around the world.”

In 2016 the EICC updated its definition of membership eligibility, allowing not only companies that manufacture or contract the manufacture of electronics, but also companies with products in which electronics are essential to the primary functionality of the product. The new definition opened membership to auto, toy, aviation, and wearable technology companies, among others.

The evolution of the EICC to the RBA is a recognition that electronics are increasingly common in diverse products and these companies have similar supply chains and shared goals of responsible business practices. The new brand will strengthen the organization as it leverages best practices, cross-industry collaboration and the collective efforts of its membership.

In conjunction with the rebrand to the Responsible Business Alliance, the Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative (CFSI), which is a multi-industry initiative with over 360 member companies, will become the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI). The CFSI’s new brand better reflects the organization’s direction and expanding scope beyond conflict and security issues in the tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold (3TG) minerals supply chain from the African Great Lakes Region. The RMI will continue the CFSI mission and vision under its new name and brand and continue to provide programs, services and tools to encourage responsible minerals supply chains globally and assist companies with regulatory compliance.

The new logos for the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) and its initiatives, including the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), the Responsible Labor Initiative (RLI), and the Responsible Factory Initiative (RFI), resemble a compass, pointing toward true north, as the RBA will continue to guide companies on their corporate social responsibility paths.

About RBA

The Responsible Business Alliance is a nonprofit coalition of leading electronics companies dedicated to improving social, environmental and ethical conditions in their global supply chains. RBA members commit and are held accountable to a common Code of Conduct and utilize a range of training and assessment tools to support continuous improvement. The RBA is comprised of more than 110 electronics companies with combined annual revenue of greater than $4.75 trillion and directly employing over 6 million people. For more information, visit ResponsibleBusiness.org.