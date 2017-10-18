Endotracheal Tube Securement Devices Market Share by Manufacturers and Types 2017

The global endotracheal tube securement devices market is segmented based on type, application, and geography.

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — Endotracheal intubation is the placement of a tube into the trachea via the nose or mouth and needs to be secured with a device to prevent movement as accidental slippage of the tube can internally injure the patient. These securement devices should be skin-friendly and be made of lightweight material that could be gentle for patients with sensitive skin.

The global endotracheal tube securement devices market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is bifurcated into tracheal intubation stabilization device and other. Based on application, it is categorized into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and diagnostic laboratories. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The increase in the hospitalization cases and increase in prevalence of lifestyle diseases majorly drive the growth of endotracheal tube securement devices market. The rise in the geriatric population and rise in healthcare expenditure also boost the market growth. However, economic constraints in some countries and stringent approval process hamper the market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International, C. R. Bard, Centurion Medical Products, Convatec, M. C. Johnson Company, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, and Smiths Group are also provided in this report.

Endotracheal Tube Securement Devices Market Key Segments:

By Type

-Tracheal Intubation Stabilization Device

-Other

By Application

-Hospitals

-Clinics

-Ambulatory Surgery Centers

-Diagnostic Laboratories

