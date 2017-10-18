Fluorochemicals Market to Grow at CAGR of 5.3% by 2025: Industry Analysis

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global fluorochemicals market.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/17/2017 — Global Fluorochemicals Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for fluorochemicals at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global fluorochemicals market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for fluorochemicals during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the fluorochemicals market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global fluorochemicals market. Porters Five Forces model for the fluorochemicals market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global fluorochemicals market by segmenting it in terms of product type and application. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for fluorochemicals in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual product type and application segments within all the regions.

Global Fluorochemicals Market: Competitive Analysis

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global fluorochemicals market. Key players in the fluorochemicals market include DuPont Inc, Daikin, Solvay SA, Asahi Glass, Arkema, Honeywell, Dongyue, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Pelchem, among others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of fluorochemicals for 2016 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of fluorochemicals has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type and application segments of the fluorochemicals market. Market size and forecast for each major product type and application has been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

Global Fluorochemicals Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Chemical Society, International Council of Chemical Associations, The World Factbook, The UN Statistical Division, and the European Union.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each product type and application, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis teams expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global fluorochemicals market as follows:

Fluorochemicals Market: Product Type Analysis

Fluorocarbons

HCFC

HFC

Others

Fluoropolymers

Fluoroelastomers

AIF3 and Others

Fluorochemicals Market: Application Analysis

Refrigerants

Aluminium Production

Plastic Foams

Electricals & Electronics

Others

Acoustic Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

U.K.

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

