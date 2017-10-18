Former White House Science Office Senior Advisor to Lead Global Association of Science and Technology Centers

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Cristin Dorgelo, the former Chief of Staff to President Obama’s science advisor, has been appointed the new President and CEO of the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC). In her new role, Dorgelo will lead the global organization, which represents nearly 700 member organizations from 50 countries around the world.

Dorgelo joined the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) team under President Obama in 2012. From 2014 to January 2017, she acted as Chief of Staff to President Obama’s science advisor and the U.S. Chief Technology Officer, responsible for facilitating policy development and implementation across a broad range of science and technology issues. At OSTP, she led a White House effort to encourage more organizations and individuals to pursue Grand Challenges and also increased the use of open-innovation approaches such as incentive prizes. Prior to entering the White House, Dorgelo dedicated six years to the XPRIZE Foundation, where she implemented innovative competition models designed to drive technology breakthroughs, including challenges to develop super-fuel-efficient cars, effective approaches to oil-spill clean-up, advances in personalized medicine, and new space-exploration technology.

Dorgelo says: "At this critical time for science, I’m thrilled to lead ASTC in supporting the vital work of its global membership. These institutions provide welcoming, inclusive environments for millions of children and adults; helping them to experience wonder and curiosity and be inspired by the contribution that science and technology can make in solving tough societal challenges. This global network can also help individuals recognize the part they play in building and shaping the future. I look forward to hearing ideas from ASTC members and to collaborating with the broader science and technology community.”

Linda Conlon, chair of ASTC and chief executive of the International Centre for Life, Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom, says: “Cristin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role and ASTC is delighted to have her on board. She shares our belief that science centers and museums provide neutral spaces where people can make sense of a world that is being shaped increasingly by rapid developments in science and technology. The ASTC board, along with our members and leadership team, look forward to working with Cristin at this pivotal and exciting time.”

Dorgelo will meet with ASTC members for the first time at their annual conference next week in San Jose, California. (21-24 October 2017).

About ASTC



Founded in 1973, ASTC has nearly 700 members in 50 countries. It includes not only science centers and museums, but also nature centres, aquariums, planetariums, zoos, botanical gardens, space theatres, and natural history and children’s museums. Its members also include companies that offer products and services to the field and non-profit organizations that have an interest in science education.

Through strategic alliances and global partnerships, ASTC strives to increase awareness of the valuable contributions its members make to their communities and the field of informal STEM learning. http://www.astc.org





