Former Yahoo CSO Tim Sanders Joins Cryptocurrency Startup Divi

Tim Sanders, tech guru, writer, speaker, and business consultant, has become the latest high profile name to join The Divi Project. He will assist operations and help DIVI coins become the first cryptocurrency to achieve mass adoption by the general public.

Former Yahoo CSO Tim Sanders has joined crypto wallet startup The Divi Project, describing the venture as a potentially ‘world-changing’ opportunity to take cryptocurrencies into the mainstream. Sanders’ appointment to an advisory role follows similar additions to the team, including noted futurist, sci fi novelist and Philip K Dick Award winner Ramez Naam.

According to Divi co-founder Geoff McCabe:

“Attracting tech leaders and future-focused luminaries from other industries is critical to getting our message across. Tim is the ideal person to help us foster a use market and make cryptos less intimidating to Joe Public – we’re delighted to have him on board.”

The Divi Project stands apart from cryptocurrency peers, doing away with jargon-heavy language and adopting a more user-friendly approach, while maintaining the high levels of technological sophistication necessary to run an effective crypto interface.

“For the last five years,” says Sanders, “I’ve been watching the cryptocurrency scene, looking for the best opportunity to help a team change the world. Divi is that opportunity. The team will make digital currency easier to buy, use and transfer for mainstream investors (like me). From one-click solutions to their master node offering, this team gets what it’s going to take to take this industry beyond the tipping point.”

Central to this user-end simplification is the addition of names, emails and metadata to each transaction – an innovation Tim Sanders likens to Apple’s revolutionary ‘design acumen and appliance-level ease of use’ in the home computing industry:

“Divi’s design approach takes the complexity and fear out of cryptocurrency. They’ve demonstrated the ability to not only dream big, but to execute the plan. Those are the two ingredients I look for when getting involved in a company.”

Based on a multi-tiered masternode system, The Divi Project facilitates coin-holder maintenance of the network, enabling them to earn more as they help the currency survive and thrive. The Divi Project aims to help crypto meet its potential by building a truly global marketplace that can be used by billions of ordinary people.

It’s a vision shared by web pioneer Sanders, who has spotted the potential for expansion sorely lacking in rival cryptocurrencies.

“The promise of Blockchain and cryptocurrency was decentralization. Of course, we all know how that played out with Bitcoin and Mt. Gox. Divi’s approach will enable coin owners to truly manage their currency, without needing a digital-bank of sorts to help them buy, hold and trade it. Their technology will not only help the Divi currency rise in value, it could potentially offer Flickr-like spin off value by licensing technologies to other crypto-companies.”

