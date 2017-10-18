Gardening Equipment Market: Commercial Industry to Represent a Leading Segment

As the landscaping business is gaining traction in various industries, demand for technically equipped gardening tools are increasing. With the growing need for well-trimmed lawns in the residential and commercial industries.

Rockville, MD — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — Growing demand for maintaining gardens and removing debris in the residential industry is projected to boost demand for gardening equipment globally. In addition, increase in demand for landscaping in the commercial industry is projected to contribute towards growth of the global gardening equipment market. However, with increasing preference for artificial grass turfs and plants, the global market of gardening equipment is predicted to hinder growth in the upcoming years. A recent report published by Fact.MR reveals that the global market of gardening equipment is projected to reflect a moderate 4.2% CAGR throughout 2022.

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

Increasing demand for maintaining well-trimmed lawns in the commercial industry is projected to fuel growth of the global market of gardening equipment. Further, growing need to remove weeds and debris from the garden, lawns, and parks daily is projected to boost demand for gardening equipment globally. However, various end users operating in the commercial sector face significant challenges due to daily need for maintaining lawns, gardens, and parks. As daily maintenance of lawns and gardens gets difficult, the end users mainly prefer opting for artificial grass turfs and plants. Moreover, the end users are increasingly using mulches and rocks for decoration along with the pot plants indoors. Attributed to these factors, the gardening equipment is projected to witness a decline in the commercial industry.

In addition to the commercial industry, maintenance of sports field has led to an increase in demand for gardening tools in the sports sector. As daily maintenance of sports field and short length of grass continue to pose major challenges, the end users in the sports sector are turning to artificial grass turfs. Such factors are likely to hinder demand for gardening tools in the sports sector.

Although the gardening equipment witness significant demand in the commercial and residential industry, end users mainly prefer opting for artificial grass turfs and plants in the commercial and sports industry as needs low maintenance. There has been a significant change in the behaviour of the customers towards landscaping and maintain lawns. Changes in perception of the end users can lead to drop in sales of the gardening equipment globally.

Commercial Industry to Represent a Leading Segment

Lawnmowers products is projected to sell more than other gardening equipment products, however paving weeder products are likely to register the highest CAGR throughout 2022. Currently, the lawnmower product type segment is projected to represent a value of more than US$ 7,000 Mn globally. Demand for gardening equipment is projected to remain high as compared to other industries in the global market.

Sales of the gardening equipment has remained concentrated in through the retail stores distribution channel. According to Fact.MR, sales through this channels will account for more than US$ 14,000 Mn by 2022-end. Online sales of gardening equipment are also growing as consumers prefer browsing through the internet for discounts and best prices.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of gardening equipment are Blount International Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Deers and Co., Robert Bosch GMBH, Kubota Corp., The Toro Co., Briggs and Stratton Corp., Alamo Group Inc., Estwing Manufacturing Company Inc., and The Ames Companies Inc.

