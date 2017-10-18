GasBuddy Business Pages Winner of CSP’s 2017 Retailer Choice Best New Product in the Technology Category

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Premier Industry Magazine’s Annual Award Reveals GasBuddy’s SaaS Product as Winner

GasBuddy, the only smartphone app connecting 70 million drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop, today announced that GasBuddy Business Pages, the smartphone app company’s B2B Retailer Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), has been awarded Best New Technology Product of 2017 in CSP’s Best New Product Awards. For 14 years, CSP has conferred the most prestigious recognition of excellence in the industry.

The awards are presented annually by CSP, whose publications are the leading source of industry information for fuel and convenience store executives. GasBuddy Business Pages was selected by a panel of expert judges who are retailers, that evaluated a stellar field of nominees.

“We have seen tremendous adoption to GasBuddy Business Pages this year, having signed on large fuel retailers to bring the number of individual retail sites covered by the marketing and analytics software to more than 31,000,” said Walt Doyle, CEO of GasBuddy, “Being honored by CSP is another testament to the work we’ve put into building a product that addresses the needs of the industry.”

GasBuddy Business Pages is the B2B SaaS platform for the $650 billion retail fuel and convenience store market that enables marketers and operations personnel alike to help them create a “Perfect Pit Stop” for consumers. That is, to manage critical customer-facing store information such as hours, prices and amenities; to manage and maintain store performance with respect to customer service and experience; and to directly market to GasBuddy consumers products such as loyalty programs and other incentives. GasBuddy Business Pages ties directly to its consumer-facing smartphone app which has been downloaded more than 70 million times, and attracts millions of station ratings and reviews each month.

Major retailers have subscribed to GBBP including Phillips 66 and Gulf Oil.

“As our industry evolves, we remain committed to honoring innovation and excellence. We’re proud to recognize GasBuddy and its contributions to propelling the industry forward,” said Abbie Westra, retail content director for Winsight, including CSP and Convenience Store Products.

GasBuddy will be honored at the NACS show. For additional GasBuddy Business Pages information and future product updates, visit business.gasbuddy.com. Product demos will be held at the GasBuddy booth at NACS #3962.

About GasBuddy



GasBuddy is a smartphone app connecting drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop. With 70 million downloads, GasBuddy is the leader in crowdsourced information to help drivers find the best gas prices, closest stations, friendliest service, cleanest restrooms, tastiest coffee and much more. GasBuddy is the leading source for the most accurate, real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 gas stations in the U.S., Canada and Australia. The Company’s B2B Retailer Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), known as GasBuddy Business Pages, provides Fuel Marketers and Retailers their best opportunity to maintain their station information, manage their brand, and promote to their target consumer audience. For more information, visit http://www.gasbuddy.com or email press(at)gasbuddy(dot)com.

About CSP



For 20 years, CSP magazine and its award-winning editorial team have covered the convenience and petroleum retailing industry, consistently at the forefront of the day’s critical issues and trends, keeping business leaders one step ahead of the competition. CSP reaches every retail chain’s key buyers as well as high-volume, one to 10-store independent operators in the $682 billion convenience retailing industry. Since 2003 CSP magazine has ranked No. 1 in readership and market share over all other industry publications. C-store marketers have identified CSP as the preferred magazine source for their trade marketing communications. With industry-leading, highly targeted circulation to more than 100,000 subscribers, CSP reaches the key convenience retailing decision-makers fifteen times a year.

