Global Atherectomy Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2022

The global market for atherectomy devices is highly dynamic. The continual advancements in technologies has been boosting this market significantly. With the increasing incidence rate of peripheral artery disease (PAD) among people across the world, the market is anticipated to continue its growth streak over the next few years.

The report estimates and forecasts the atherectomy devices market on the global, regional, and country levels and provides forecast between 2017 and 2022. It comprises an in-depth value chain assessment for each of the product segments and offers a comprehensive view of the market. The value chain assessment also offers a detailed and thorough information regarding the value addition at each of the stages. It further offers an assessment of the influential factors that shape the performance of the global atherectomy devices market currently and in the forecast period. It also present key indicators that affect the growth of the market negatively.

Further, it analyzes the opportunities in the atherectomy devices market on the global and regional level. The driving forces, restraining factors, and opportunities mentioned in the research study are justified through qualitative and quantitative data and have been verified using primary and secondary resources. Moreover, the substitute analysis of atherectomy devices and the analysis of the average price trend, globally, has also been included in this study.

Global Atherectomy Devices Market: Segmentations

The study provides a comprehensive view of the global atherectomy devices market by assessing it on the basis of the type of devices, end user, application, and the geography. By the type of devices, the market is classified into directional devices, rotational devices, orbital devices, and laser devices. Based on the end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). In terms of application, the market is categorized into cardiovascular, neurovascular, and peripheral vascular atherectomy devices. Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. These segments have been assessed on the basis of the present, historical, and future trends.

The report includes qualitative write-up on the market attractiveness analysis, in which the end users and countries have been evaluated on the basis of attractiveness for each of the regions. The growth rate, availability of raw materials, market size, profit margin, strength of the impact, competition between players, technology utilized, and various other environmental and legal factors have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The research report also examines the price trends for atherectomy devices between 2017 and 2022.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. The main players profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corp., Cardiovascular Systems Inc., Medtronic Plc, Spectranetics Corp., Terumo Corp., Avinger Inc., and Royal Philips NV. The company profiles consist of various attributes, such as overview of the company, overview of the brand, business overview, key competitors, number of employees, recent developments, business strategies, tactical alliances, and the financial overview.

In-depth discussions and interviews with a number of market experts and industry participants have been conducted to for the compilation of this research report. The primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supported with extensive secondary research. The product literature, press releases, annual reports, and relevant documents of key participants have been reviewed for the competitive analysis and the understanding of the market. The websites of the company, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, annual reports, and SEC filings are the main secondary research sources utilized in performing this research.

