GPRS Mobile Phone Market by Phone Type, 2023

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — GPRS (general packet radio services) is a non-voice service that provides wireless packet data access with GSM. Faster mobile technologies such as Edge 3G Universal Mobile Telecommunication Service and high-speed download packet access, or HSDPA access have been developed for mobile devices. GPRS is supported by most mobile networks.

Extensive coverage of GPRS mobile phones is expected to boost the market. Higher product differentiation offered by key players is also expected to fuel the market. However, the increasing demand for tablets and laptops is expected to hinder the growth of GPRS mobile phones market.

The key players of GPRS mobile phone are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., LG Electronics, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo, Xiaomi, Sony Mobile Communications Inc., ZTE Corporation, TCL Corporation, and Nokia.

Get sample copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/4105

The report segments the GPRS mobile phone market on the basis phone-type, end-user, and geography. On the basis of phone-type, it includes a smartphone and feature phone. On the basis of end-user, it includes enterprise and individual. On the basis of geography, it includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits:

-This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends & dynamics in the global GPRS mobile phone market.

-In-depth analysis has been carried out in this report by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

-This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2016-2023, which helps identify prevailing market opportunities.

-Extensive analysis of the market has been conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

-Comprehensive analysis of all regions has been provided that determines prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Limited Period Offer! Get 20% discount on this report

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/gprs-mobile-phone-market-by-phone-type-2023-879187.htm