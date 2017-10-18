Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Anticipated to Reach a Market Value of US$ 729.9 Mn by the End of 2027

North America is estimated to be the most dominating region in the global industrial vacuum cleaner market owing to huge pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries and increasing awareness among users.

Valley Cottage, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/17/2017 — The global industrial vacuum cleaner market is expected to witness a value and volume CAGR of 5.3% and 4.5% respectively during the forecast period. Market is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 729.9 Mn by the end of 2027. "Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)," is the new publication of Future Market Insights which has also taken a review of a global vacuum cleaner market which is the parent market of global industrial vacuum cleaner market. According to this report,Industrial vacuum cleaners market account for nearly 2.5% to 3.0% of the total vacuum cleaners market and are valued at US$ 415.4 Mn by the end of 2016. North America, followed by Western Europe are the two dominating regions in industrial vacuum cleaners market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Middle East & Africa market are estimated to register substantial growth over the forecast period.

The Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market: Key Takeaways of Forecast Factors

The growth in food and beverage industry is expected to have significant impact on the market over the forecast period

The growth in the global pharmaceutical industry is expected to have high impact over the next decade

The growth in the global residential construction as well as small scale commercial/ industrial

construction is expected to have medium impact on the market over the forecast period

The growth in the global industry value added is expected to have medium impact over the forecast period

The growth in the global automotive industry value added is expected to have low-medium impact over the forecast period

The growth in the global GDP is expected to have low-medium impact in the market growth over the forecast period

The Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market: Segmental Analysis and Forecast

The global industrial vacuum cleaner market is segmented into product type, mode of operation, system type, application, and end use. The product type segment include upright, canister, and backpack segments. On the basis of product type, drift towards utilization of upright and backpack segment is expected in the forthcoming years. Upright segment is expected to grab 26.7% revenue share of the global market in the year 2017.

Mode of operation segment consist of electric and pneumatic segments. Electric industrial vacuum cleaner segment is projected to dominate the global market. The segment is estimated to lose 40 BPS between 2017 and 2027 and expand at a value CAGR of 5.2%. Strong demand for pneumatic is expected because of their less moving parts and not so complex design as compared. The electric segment, on the other hand, is estimated to gain 40 BPS between 2017 and 2027.

System type segment include portable and stationary segments. Portable type industrial vacuum cleaners are estimated to dominate the overall market over the forecast period. Portable type industrial vacuum cleaner is projected to create incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 225.8 Mn between 2017 and 2027

End use segment is divided into food & Beverage, pharmaceuticals, construction, metal working, automotive and others. Growth in end use industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, metal working and construction consequently, triggers the demand for cleaning equipment such as industrial vacuum cleaners.

The application segment includes, heavy duty, medium duty and explosion proof segments. Heavy duty industrial vacuum cleaner segment is projected to dominate the global market. The segment is estimated to lose 150 BPS between 2017 and 2027 while expanding at a value CAGR of 5.0%.

The Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market: Regional Analysis and Forecast

North America, followed by Western Europe, is estimated to dominate the global industrial vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period. North America industrial vacuum cleaner market is projected to dominate the global market. The region is estimated to lose 100

BPS between 2017 and 2027 while expanding at a value CAGR of 5.0%.

The Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global industrial vacuum cleaner market are

Alfred Kaercher GmbH & Co. KG, American Vacuum Company, Nederman Holding AB, Nilfisk Group, Pullman Ermator AB, Goodway Technologies Corp., Hako GmbH, Tennant Company, NUMATIC INTERNATIONAL LTD, Vac-U-Max, Josef Kranzle GmbH & Co. KG, CS Unitec, Inc., RGS Vacuum Systems S.R.L, Michael Williams Engineering Ltd., Polivac International Pty Ltd, Quirepace Limited, Ghibli & Wirbel SpA, Tiger-Vac International Inc., Wieland Lufttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, G. Staehle GmbH u. Co. KG

