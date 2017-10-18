Introducing Civilized Cosmetics

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

A New Natural, Non-Toxic, Vegan Cosmetics Company

Founded out of a desire to create healthy, sustainable and cruelty-free cosmetics that nourish the skin and perform like premium makeup, Civilized Cosmetics is a new beauty company focused on luxurious, natural, non-toxic makeup made with organic and vegan ingredients.

THE FORMULAS: Working with Make-up Artists, US-based labs and chemists, the focus is on creating a line that finally brings non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free together with sustainability, performance, and high fashion, while remaining affordable. Civilized Cosmetics formulas are created with natural ingredients such as green tea, plumeria, chamomile, and edelberry, as well as innovative proprietary formulas that allow them to look great and be healthy for you.

“With the future of color in mind, we wanted to create a makeup line where there is no longer a trade-off between non-toxic ingredients and high performance,” says Civilized Cosmetics CEO Raymond Cole. “Our goal is to lessen the amount of harsh chemicals in color cosmetics and make wearing cosmetics healthier, while protecting the environment and animal rights.

CIVILIZED COSMETICS LIQUID LIP SUEDE ($28; 0.28 oz): Finally, a liquid matte lipstick without all the toxins. With an innovative color line perfect for a wide range of skin colors and skin types, Civilized Cosmetics is launching the company with its signature non-drying, matte Liquid Lip Suede in six colors, including: Black Berry, a deep cool berry; Blood Orange, a vivid fiery orange; Spiced Chai, a soft warm beige; Nude Blush, a soft pink beige; Peony Pink, a bright rosy pink; Candy Apple, a bold true red.

Made with natural, vegan, and organic ingredients, the lip suede glides on smoothly, provides a bold matte finish and lasts for hours.

FUTURE PRODUCTS: Civilized Cosmetics will be launching a Universal Colour Stick in a variety of colors, a Glitter Stick in three colors, and a Bronzing Serum in the next three-six months.

AVAILABLE ONLINE: http://www.civilizedcosmetics.com, http://www.amazon.com; http://www.groupon.com/goods, and http://www.ebay.com

