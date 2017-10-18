Key Projections on Global Market for Dry Type Dust Control Systems

Fact.MR’s new report reveals that the global dry type dust control systems market is set to ride at steady CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2022.

Rockville, MD — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — As per the recent report published by Fact.MR, the global for dry type dust control systems market will reach a valuation in excess of US$ 290 Mn, expanding at an above-average CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2022). Over the years, activities of material processing and mining has intensified to an upper-limit level, owing to the industrial boom in emerging nations. Emergence of special economic zones that are home to large-scale manufacturing and material processing facilities and other industrial entities has resulted in release of dust particles and micro pollutants in the air in massive volumes, making deployment of dry type dust control systems imperative in such areas. To comply with new industrial regulations that stipulate workplace safety requisites, facility owners and operators are rapidly adopting technologies focused on safety and wellbeing of workers, including dry type dust control system. Installation of dust control devices and equipment in mining, construction, power and energy, chemical and oil & gas processing unites has increased to a significant extent in recent years.

Request Free Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=258

Authorities have outlined new worker safety parameters for sectors such as construction and mining owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory ailments in people who work in these sectors. This, in turn, has led to a rise in demand for more efficient dust control systems. Many of the workers in mining industry develop Silicosis – a disorder caused by silica present in dry dust produced from substances such as gravel, sand and stone. Mining and construction sectors collectively represent a considerable percentage of the globe air pollution that is caused by industries. Various environmental organizations and government bodies are promoting the use of technologies and devices that reduce the emission of harmful pollutants in the open to check the escalating air population levels, which, in turn, is reflecting favourably on the sales of the dry type dust control systems globally. In addition, the demand for advanced dust control equipment, devices and systems is will surge further in the near future. Deployment of dry type dust control equipment is becoming more common in large-scale mining and construction sites both in emerging and developed countries. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Insights from the Report Also Include:

Among regions, the market in North America region is projected to remain dominant throughout the projection period. The region's market is anticipated to command for the highest share in terms of revenue between 2017 and 2022. Towards the end of forecast period, North America's market is estimated to stand at around US$ 86 Mn, exhibiting an impressive grow rate. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the coming years. This is primarily attributed to the increasing concern over air pollution, as major cities in the region such as Beijing and New Delhi are recording extreme levels of air pollution.

Check Discount- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=D&rep_id=258

By product type, the cyclone dust filter segment will retain its dominant position over 2022. In terms of revenue, this segment presently command for more than one-third share of the global market. By 2022-end, the cyclone dust filter segment is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 125 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Competition Tracking

Sly Environmental Technology Ltd., A Dualdraw Limited Liability Company, C&W Manufacturing & Sales, Co. Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Envirosystems Manufacturing Llc, JKF Industri A/S, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Beltran Technologies, Inc., Camfil AB, Dust Solutions, Inc., Global Road Technology International Limited, and Nederman Holding AB are among the leading market players mentioned in the Fact.MR's report. Many of these companies are actively focusing on product innovation and expansion of their product portfolio.

Browse Full Report with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/258/dry-type-dust-control-systems-market

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/key-projections-on-global-market-for-dry-type-dust-control-systems-879468.htm