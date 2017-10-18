Mediaplanet Highlights Dakota Fanning, Robert Herjavec and Others in the Fight for Better Disaster Preparedness and Recovery

Mediaplanet announced its second annual cross-platform edition of “Disaster Prep and Recovery.” This campaign aims to inspire and educate readers to take proactive steps to prepare for and recover from natural and man-made disasters by assessing heightened risks and implementing timely recovery solutions.

The print component of the campaign was distributed within USA Today in Boston, Los Angeles, Houston, North Central Florida, Denver and Atlanta, with circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

Dakota Fanning, an award-winning actress, model and Save the Children ambassador, graces the cover of the cross-platform campaign, encouraging readers to become champions in their own lives for disaster preparedness and recovery. Through a series of exclusive interviews in the interior, Fanning, Robert Herjavec and others open up to readers through their personal experiences. Fanning speaks out on becoming a devoted ambassador to Save the Children through her perception of Hurricane Katrina after shooting the film, Dreamer, in New Orleans one year prior to the hit. She witnessed what could have been a travesty in her world and knew she needed to join Save the Children to help all families become prepared for disaster. Herjavec, founder of the Herjavec Group and star of NBC’s “Shark Tank,” speaks to readers about the importance of people, process and technology to keep businesses afloat before and during cyberattacks. In addition to the words of Fanning and Herjavec, the campaign aims to highlight the recent devastation from Hurricane Harvey and calls on readers to help recovering victims. To make this as easy as possible, the campaign outlines seven ways that readers can do the above.

“Disaster Prep & Recovery” was made possible with the support of Dakota Fanning, Robert Herjavec, Gail McGovern, Save the Children, NFPA, National Cyber Security Alliance, Caterpillar, Accuweather, UST Brands, The Home Depot, Commvault, TierPoint, Cummins and many more.

