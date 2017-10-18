Need for Employee Safety to Bode Well for Drug of Abuse Testing Market

QYResearchReports.com has announced the addition of a new market research report to its repository. The research report is titled, “Global Drug of Abuse Testing Sales Market Report 2016.” The market intelligence publication investigates into the growth trajectory of the global drug of abuse testing market in terms of revenue and volume.

Brooklyn, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — The report also evaluates the chief trends and the important factors that are likely to impact the growth of the market in a positive or adverse way. The report also highlights the strategies, shares, and product portfolio of the key companies operating in the global drug of abuse testing market.

Drug of abuse testing offers several testing methods which can be conducted at laboratories as well as in homes to detect the presence of drugs in human body. The drugs are examined through sweat, blood, and saliva. This test is conducted for drugs which are banned by the governments. Researchers anticipate that the global drug abuse testing market will exhibit a significant growth over the coming years. The market has witnessed considerable growth over the last couple of years owing to the rise in abuse of illegal drugs and growing alcohol consumption across the globe. The primary reason behind the rising adoption of drug abuse testing products is the rising harmful effect of drugs on the society. The market is also expected to grow owing to the introduction of testing laboratories at present. Organizations are being compelled to organize drug of abuse tests in offices to ensure employee safety owing to the rising pressure on them and devoid them of illicit activities.

Various forensic laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, offices, and hospitals are implementing various drug of abuse tests. On-the-spot testing is gaining popularity to ensure random monitoring in order to decrease the occurrence of mishaps due to abuse. The presence of numerous clinical laboratories worldwide is yet another reason driving the demand for drugs of abuse testing products. Rising number of hospitals that depend on laboratories are anticipated to boost the demand for products such as analyzers and sample collection devices.

In spite of having several drivers, the global drug of abuse testing market is likely to face threats by the decreasing reimbursement rates. The market is also likely to face challenges from the low awareness rates in Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Geographically, the market has been segmented into India, Southeast Asia, Japan, China, Europe, and North America. By product, the market has been categorized into cocaine, benzodiazepines, barbiturates, and amphetamines. The companies operating in the market are Thermo Fischer Scientific, Siemens Medical Solutions, Beckman Coulter, MP Biomedicals, Rapid Labs, and Field Forensics among others.

