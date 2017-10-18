Northeastern Society Of Orthodontics Selects Red Spot Interactive To Speak At Annual Meeting

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The Northeastern Society of Orthodontics (NESO) has selected Red Spot Interactive as a speaker at the upcoming NESO Boston 2017 Annual Meeting.

Encompassing orthodontists and their staff in the northeastern U.S. and Canada, the NESO Boston 2017 event serves as a professional development and networking event. The meeting will be held in Boston from November 9-12th at the The Marriott Copley Place.

The Meeting’s attendees will get to experience 3 days of lectures and workshops by some of the industry’s leading professionals. Red Spot Interactive (RSI), an elective healthcare marketing and software company, will speak for the second year in a row to further educate the society’s members on practice management. Jason Tuschman, CEO & Co-Founder of RSI will discuss the best practices of managing an elective health care practice, from patient acquisition and retention to return-on-investment.

Red Spot Interactive is a Gold Level Sponsor and has been selected to sit on the NESO Industry Advisory Council for the second year. The Council was created to maximize the shared benefits of NESO and its partners.

“We are delighted to have Red Spot Interactive on board again this year to provide a wealth of resources in support of private orthodontic practices,” said NESO President Dr. Carrie Melita. “We appreciate the value of partners like Red Spot Interactive, who advance the tools and technologies available to orthodontic practices.”

The Northeastern Society of Orthodontists is a non-profit corporation and a part of the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO). NESO shares the same goals and purpose as the AAO — together they seek to advance the art and science of orthodontics, to promote research, to preserve the highest standards in education and practice, to make significant contributions to the health of the public and to promote goodwill among its members.

RSI provides a platform focused on patient acquisition and retention, marketing and lead nurturing to increase the return-on-investment for elective healthcare practices. The company’s proprietary reporting system allows it to objectively measure the ROI for orthodontics and other elective health care practices across the U.S.

