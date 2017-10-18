NuLiv Science receives positive clinical study results on its 90-day toxicity study for AstraGin®

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Nuliv Science, a nutraceutical ingredient developer & research institute, announced today that it received clinical study results for its 90-Day Toxicity Study on its flagship ingredient, AstraGin®, a wellness & absorption enhancing ingredient. The positive toxicity study results confirm the continued commitment to safety of ingredients to stakeholders in the industry.

The study sponsored by NuLiv Science was carried out to evaluate the toxicity of AstraGin®, after 90 days repeated administration by oral route in Wistar rats, to evaluate the characterization of the test item toxicity, for an indication of the dose response relationship and the determination of the No-Observed Adverse Effect Level (NOAEL).

In keeping with best practices, the study was framed within the OECD Guideline for the Testing of Chemicals No. 408 “Repeated Dose 90-Day Oral Toxicity Study in Rodents”; adopted September 21, 1998.

“We completed a 28-day sub-acute toxicity study but wanted to evaluate a longer time span. A 90-day study evaluating same dosage ranges confirmed that AstraGin® is safe for consumption”, said Richard Wang, General Manager of NuLiv Science.

Based on observations and analysis in the study, it was concluded that Astragin® did not produce any significant changes in physical, physiological, neurobehavioral, biochemical, haematological and histopathological parameters in any of the doses used in the current study.

Furthermore, there were no treatment-related changes that were considered to be of toxicological significance. Results of the current study support the safety of AstraGin® in Wistar rats.

Wang commented, “We hope that additional safety studies will provide reassurance to end users, industry and government alike.”

