OSIsoft Strategic Advising Drives Digital Transformation of Industrial Operations

OSIsoft adds strategic advising to existing portfolio of support and services for customers who want to turn sensor data from operations into successful IoT and big data initiatives.

OSIsoft LLC, a global leader for enabling operational intelligence, announced today that it will offer strategic advising to help customers using the PI System and other OSIsoft technologies develop successful enterprise data strategies and share data with their community of partners, customers, and suppliers. OSIsoft brings 37 years of data management expertise and a vendor agnostic approach to delivering software and services, so customers can drive new levels of operational efficiency and open new data-driven revenue streams.

OSIsoft’s strategic advising services are designed to help customers set a vision for their digital transformations and achieve enterprise alignment. Through a series of engagements, OSIsoft helps customers navigate the increasing complexity of systems, the lack of interoperability between systems, uncertain return on investments, security and data privacy, and a shortage of digital talent. OSIsoft brings to each program of work an ecosystem of partners and system integrators so customers can successfully realize the business value of digital transformation.

OSIsoft’s strategic advising services include:



PI Planning Workshops are interactive on-site workshops with qualified OSIsoft engineers to identify and define use of the PI System to meet a customer’s business objectives. Within these workshops, customers document the details of the use case, technology gaps, stakeholders, and an execution plan.

PI System Jumpstart Workshops bring qualified OSIsoft engineers and subject matter experts on site to educate and guide customers through design and building activities around a targeted business case, such as increasing asset health and uptime or improving energy business.

Business Discovery Services are used to identify operational and business goals for a future-proof enterprise-level data system that will provide the greatest return while minimizing the risk and resources necessary.

With an Enterprise Architecture Design Workshop, customers work with an OSIsoft architect to design an enterprise-wide data infrastructure for expanded scalability, improved performance, and increased interoperability.

Additionally, select customers can engage in longer-term services with a dedicated Customer Success Advisor. These advisors will work closely with the customer to identify initial use cases, share best practices based on experience, model the customer’s operations, and mature the initial deployment to a full enterprise data program with the right partner applications and solutions for the customer’s needs. To date, a number of leading oil and gas, power utilities, and mining companies have utilized OSIsoft’s Customer Success Advisor to accelerate their digital transformations.

“Disruption may work for consumer applications, but when it comes to industrial operations – be that an oil pipeline or a nuclear power facility – digital transformation has to be seamless. We are committed to ensuring our customers success in the digital age with a full portfolio of strategic services that take them from initial deployment to a mature enterprise infrastructure,” said Martin Otterson, OSIsoft’s Senior Vice President of Customer Success.

With the advent of big data and the Industrial Internet of Things, industrial companies are struggling to manage data coming in more formats from more sources at ever greater frequencies. With more data services, applications, and platforms are available, industrial customers recognize the value of sensor data. However, according to the Industrial Analytics Report 2016/2017 from IoT Analytics, only 60% of companies say they are good at collecting the relevant data and 32% say they are good at generating insights from the data they collect.

The PI System: Transforming Your World through Data

The PI System is one of the world’s most widely-used technologies for IIoT. The PI System captures data from sensors, manufacturing equipment and other devices and transforms it into rich, real-time insights that engineers, executives and partners can use to reduce costs, dramatically improve overall productivity or create new services.



Some of the world’s largest organizations, including more than 1,000 leading utilities, 95 percent of the largest oil and gas companies and more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 industrial companies, rely on the PI System to manage their businesses. Worldwide, PI System manage more than 1.5 billion sensor-based data streams.

About OSIsoft, LLC

OSIsoft is dedicated to helping people transform their world through data. For more, please visit http://www.osisoft.com. You can also learn more about our IIoT strategies here.

