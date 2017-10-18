Pareto Network, The Peer to Peer Financial Content Marketplace, Announces their Token Sale

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Pareto, the platform that will allow anyone to create & distribute actionable financial information about digital currencies, and get rewarded for it, announced the launch of their upcoming Token Sale with the first phase, Presale, which will begin on October 30th.

Pareto, the platform that will allow anyone to create & distribute actionable financial information about digital currencies, and get rewarded for it, announced the launch of their upcoming Token Sale with the first phase, Presale, which will begin on October 30th. Pareto’s whitelist is now open for registration on their website for a limited group of participants who will be given early access to the Presale and the launch of the Pareto platform. The Presale is the first step in raising capital to establish the first peer to peer financial information network. Pareto will announce their official Token Sale date in the near future.

Cryptocurrencies are a brand new subject of investment analysis and many factors must be taken into account when making an investment decision for any one of these assets. These include the token project’s codebase and smart contracts as well as its proposed model of decentralization, economic incentives and behavioral design, and the long term viability of its underlying protocol stack. These many factors, alongside the rapid pace of new token and cryptocurrency offerings, create both opportunities and tremendous confusion for investors.

The best information on cryptocurrencies today exists across a wide variety of sources like Youtube, industry news sites, research reports, amateur bloggers, exchanges, forums, etc. Monetizing that information is a challenge for many of the investors. For those looking for the best information on which to act, sifting through the noise is almost impossible.

With the Pareto Network and platform, anyone with Pareto (PXT) tokens can submit content. Using a ranking algorithm, that information will be distributed to top ranked Pareto users first, with lower ranked users obtaining the information with a delay. Those who receive the information then pay the content providers by using Pareto tokens to vote on the value of the content. The more active a Pareto user is in paying out content providers, the higher their rank becomes allowing them to receive new information sooner.

Information is an extremely valuable commodity when dealing with financial products. The launch of the Pareto Network will give its users a chance to stay ahead of the curve and benefit from advanced knowledge of critical events in the crypto space. Pareto tokens will open the door to successful trading knowledge and build a community around the discovery of actionable cryptocurrency information.

About Pareto

The Pareto principle states that “roughly 80% of the effects come from 20% of the causes.” The Pareto Network will help investors identify the “20% of the causes” affecting capital allocation and market efficiency. By incentivizing the generation and sharing of information about tradeable opportunities in cryptocurrencies and related assets, Pareto is designed to promote more accurate price discovery. Experts and enthusiasts alike can share relevant information with investors, investors can have access to more pertinent information on which to act, and both can be rewarded for their efforts.

Pareto Network is navigating the evolving regulatory landscape with the legal counsel of Pryor Cashman LLP and Wood LLP.

Pareto Network Essential Links



Website: https://www.pareto.network/



White Paper: https://pareto.network/download/Pareto-Technical-White-Paper.pdf



Telegram: https://t.me/paretonetworkofficial



Email: hello(at)pareto(dot)network

This press release was prepared and distributed by CoinFabric. For any questions or press inquiries, please contact hello(at)coinfabric(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14817487.htm