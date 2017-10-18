Portable Dissolved Oxygen Meters Market – Competitive Scenario Across the Geographies

Portable Dissolved Oxygen Meters are used to measure water quality in various applications including aquariums, aquaculture, pond water, water, and waste water treatment.

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — Portable dissolved oxygen meters are the devices that measure dissolved oxygen concentration, temperature, pH, resistivity, and conductivity. These devices are used to measure water quality in various applications including aquariums, aquaculture, pond water, water, and waste water treatment. These are handheld devices that help obtain maximum efficiency in analyzing the water quality and displays minimum and maximum readings.

Stringent government regulations for high water quality and rise in concerns regarding presence of harmful acids in water majorly drive the market growth. However, inaccurate reading due to technical faults is expected to hamper the market growth. Rise in awareness regarding microbial infections coupled with various technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the portable dissolved oxygen meters market in the future.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, calibration type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into polarography and galvanic cell. On the basis of calibration type, it is classified into automatic and manual. Based on applications, it is divided into aquariums, industrial process, water and wastewater treatment, education, aquaculture, and others.

The key players operating in the market include Hanna Instruments. Inc, Jenco, Hach, OxyGuard, Tayasaf, Fisher Scientific, Mettler Toledo, RBR, Hamilton Company, and WTW.

Portable Dissolved Oxygen Meters Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

-Polarography

-Galvanic Cell

By Calibration Type

-Automatic

-Manual

By Application

-Aquariums

-Industrial Processes

-Water and Wastewater Treatment

-Education

-Aquaculture

-Others

